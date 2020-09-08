Celtics look to secure series victory over the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (53-19, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Boston Celtics (48-24, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Celtics -2.5; over/under is 210.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Boston leads series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics look to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the Toronto Raptors in game six. The Celtics won the previous meeting 111-89. Jaylen Brown scored 27 points to help lead Boston to the victory and Fred VanVleet recorded 18 points in the loss for Toronto.

The Celtics are 9-6 against the rest of their division. Boston is 29-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Raptors are 34-11 in conference matchups. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference giving up only 106.5 points per game while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is averaging 23.4 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Celtics. Kemba Walker is averaging 19.7 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Raptors. VanVleet is averaging 17.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Celtics: Averaging 107.8 points, 44.6 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.7 points on 40.1% shooting.

Raptors: Averaging 110.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 43.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Vincent Poirier: out (personal), Javonte Green: out (knee), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

Raptors: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press