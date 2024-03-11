Celtic's Loferski can't wait for Hampden return

Kit Loferski says Celtic "couldn't have asked for a better performance" after their 6-0 win over Montrose, which booked their place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

The 26-year-old added that she is looking forward to the chance to play at Hampden again, and can't wait for the "amazing atmosphere" the fans will create.

"We’re feeling good as a whole to have booked our place in the semi-finals," Loferski told CelticTV.

"We couldn’t have asked for a better performance. We put some goals into the back of the net, and kept the ball out of our own.

“I’m happy with my performance, but not entirely satisfied. I just want to do my job, contribute as much as possible. We’ll draw a line under it now, and keep moving forward.”

“We are really looking forward to Hampden Park.

“It’s always a great experience, for girls who have done it already, and for those who haven’t too.

"The atmosphere is amazing. Our fans make it that much better, and we are really looking forward it."