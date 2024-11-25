Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis to reportedly make season debut on Monday vs. Clippers

Porzingis has been out for the past five months after undergoing foot surgery

After being out for five months, Kristaps Porzingis will return to the court this week, per ESPN's Shams Charania. Porzingis will reportedly make his seasons debut Monday night as the Celtics take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Boston forward has had a lengthy recovery after undergoing surgery on his ankle in June. The surgery repaired a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon — a rare ankle injury that Porzingis suffered during Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Latvian big man missed Game 3 and 4 of the Finals with the injury, but was later available for Game 5 in a limited capacity. Boston went on to win the NBA Championship with a definitive 4-1 series win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Porzingis has missed the first 17 games of the season while recovering from the surgery. Boston is off to a 14-3 start coming off the championship, but is certain to get a boost from Porzingis' return.