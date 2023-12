BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis returned Friday night to face the New York Knicks after missing four games because of a strained left calf.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said the 7-foot-2 Porzingis didn't have a minutes restriction.

Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points and 6.7 rebounds.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

The Associated Press