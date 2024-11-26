Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis makes season debut with start on Monday vs. Clippers

Porzingis has been out for the past five months after undergoing foot surgery

After being out for five months, Kristaps Porzingis made his season debut for the Boston Celtics against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

He was in the starting lineup and quickly tried to make an impact, scoring Boston's first basket band shooting four 3-pointers within the first four minutes of the game.

Porzingis' return was originally reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Boston forward has had a lengthy recovery after undergoing surgery on his ankle in June. The surgery repaired a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon — a rare ankle injury that Porzingis suffered during Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Latvian big man missed Games 3 and 4 of the Finals with the injury, but was later available for Game 5 in a limited capacity. Boston went on to win the NBA Championship with a definitive 4-1 series win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Porzingis has missed the first 17 games of the season while recovering from the surgery. Boston is off to a 14-3 start coming off its NBA championship, in second place in the Eastern Conference, but is certain to get a boost from Porzingis' return.