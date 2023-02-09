Celtics' Jaylen Brown likely out through All-Star break with facial fracture

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is expected to miss time, likely through the All-Star break, after sustaining a facial fracture in their win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Specifics about his facial fracture are not yet known, and Brown is set to meet with a specialist on Thursday.

Brown, just before halftime at TD Garden, collided with Jayson Tatum and took an elbow to the cheek trying to get a rebound.

Brown, just before halftime at TD Garden, collided with Jayson Tatum and took an elbow to the cheek trying to get a rebound. Brown went straight to the floor grabbing his face, and eventually got up and went straight to the locker room.

He didn't return to the game.

He didn't return to the game. Brown finished with four points and three assists in 18 minutes.

Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla didn't have an update on Brown after the game, either. According to The Athletic's Jay King, Mazzulla tried to call Brown after the game, but Brown didn't answer. Brown earned his second All-Star nod this season, and entered Wednesday's game averaging a career-high 28 points and 7.1 rebounds. It's unclear who will replace him in the game, assuming he doesn't play.

Despite being without Brown, Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams due to injuries, the Celtics pulled ahead late to beat the 76ers 106-99 behind a near triple-double from Jayson Tatum. He finished with 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in the win, which was Boston's ninth in its last 11 games. Derrick White added 19 points and six rebounds in the win while shooting 8-of-13 from the field, and Malcolm Brogdon added 19 points off the bench.

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 28 points and seven rebounds. James Harden added 26 points and 11 assists. The 76ers have now lost two straight.

Though Brown's injury may not keep him out for two long, the injuries are piling up for the Celtics. The All-Star break, it seems, couldn't come soon enough.