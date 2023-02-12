Celtics' Jaylen Brown improving after facial fracture, taking it 'day to day' ahead of All-Star Game

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said he’s “feeling a lot better” just days after he sustained a facial fracture, but he isn’t sure when he’ll be able to play again or if he will be cleared to play at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game next weekend.

Brown went down in the first half of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday after teammate Jayson Tatum accidentally elbowed him right in the cheek while they were trying to grab a rebound.

"Still having a little bit of pain but feeling better from the first couple days,” Brown said Sunday ahead of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies, via ESPN’s Tim Bontemps . "Had to get a couple scans, see a bunch of specialists and different doctors to get all the info. But they came to the determination I don't have to have surgery, so that's the good thing. I'm just happy that I don't have to go through that process because I probably would have missed a lot more games. So, I don't think it'll be too long. I figure I'll be fine."

Brown went straight to the floor after Tatum’s elbow drilled him in the face on Wednesday night as the two tried to grab a rebound near the baseline at TD Garden. Brown went straight to the locker room after getting up, and did not return. He hasn’t played since.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum collide towards the end of the half and JB heads to the locker room #PHIvsBOS pic.twitter.com/Kf1Yn0Z7pO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 9, 2023

Brown was diagnosed with a facial fracture. He said he will start wearing a mask when he returns, which has actually been “fun.”

When that happens, though, remains to be seen.

“I’m taking it day to day right now,” Brown said, via ESPN . “I’m just letting the swelling go down, letting the pain subside, and then I’ll kind of go from there. So I can’t make any determinations long-term because I’m just taking it day to day.”

Brown has averaged a career-high 26.5 points and seven rebounds this season, his seventh with the Celtics. He picked up his second All-Star nod, and has helped lead Boston to the best record in the Eastern Conference.