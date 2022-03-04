Celtics hopeful of having Jaylen Brown back tonight

Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown is out tonight, Coach Udoka confirms, but the hope is to have him back this weekend.
Source: Twitter @celtics

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown standing and watching the game from the corner pic.twitter.com/ak6p5xmniE8:42 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Some encouraging news for the #Celtics is Jaylen Brown is sitting on the bench with no boot or any protection on his right ankle, just his sneakers. – 8:22 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown walked off on his own power Tuesday. Aaron Nesmith not as fortunate here… pic.twitter.com/odIfJAbQjz8:03 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Just brutal luck for Nesmith suffering that injury during a big opportunity for him. C’s wing depth will be tested with him and Jaylen Brown already out. Hauser may be next man up. – 8:02 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Also without Jaylen Brown, the Celtics are now extremely thin on the wing. – 8:01 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56
Aaron Nesmith starts in place of Jaylen Brown – 7:49 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The first four starters introduced tonight for the Memphis Grizzlies get booed. Ja Morant? He gets a big cheer. Really good energy in the building tonight for the Grizz’s lone visit of the season. Unfortunate Jaylen Brown is out, but should be a fun one tonight. – 7:45 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins says the Celtics have so much depth — good vets and young talent. They have a lot of versatility on both ends of the ball, and they’ll force his team to play at their best — even without Jaylen Brown – 6:06 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m not surprised Ime Udoka is going with Aaron Nesmith as the starter for Jaylen Brown. He started the second half against the Hawks after Brown went out. Coaches don’t like disrupting rhythm and Derrick White and Payton Pritchard have found their rhythm off the bench recently. – 5:55 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics coach Ime Udoka says Aaron Nesmith will start for Jaylen Brown. Udoka said there’s a hope Brown can be back for Sunday’s game against Brooklyn, after he hurt his ankle in Tuesday’s win over Atlanta. – 5:51 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Aaron Nesmith starts for Jaylen Brown tonight – 5:50 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Aaron Nesmith will start for Jaylen Brown tonight against Memphis. – 5:50 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Aaron Nesmith will start in place of Jaylen Brown tonight, per Ime Udoka. – 5:50 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon and Bismack Biyombo have been re-elected as VP’s on @TheNBPA’s Executive Committee and will serve new three-year terms, union says. – 5:14 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown’s Injury + Should the Celtics Extend Grant Williams? w/ @jacksobd | @WinningPlaysPod Powered by @betonline_ag (USE Code: CLNS50) twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…2:00 PM

Mark Murphy: Though he was doubtful to begin with, the Celtics have now ruled Jaylen Brown out of Thursday’s game against Memphis because of a sprained right ankle. -via Twitter @Murf56 / March 3, 2022

Chris Forsberg: Brad Stevens on @Toucherandrich on Jaylen Brown’s ankle: “I think he’s doing better than I originally thought when I saw him go down. He’s going to be constantly reevaluated over the next couple days … But it doesn’t look like a long-term thing.” -via Twitter @ChrisForsberg_ / March 3, 2022

Jay King: Jaylen Brown has been ruled out of tomorrow’s game against Memphis, per the Celtics. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / March 2, 2022

