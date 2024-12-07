Celtics hold on to beat Bucks 111-105 as Middleton makes season debut

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points and 10 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics held on to beat the Bucks 111-105 on Friday night in Khris Middelton’s season debut for Milwaukee.

Jaylen Brown added 25 points as the Celtics made 17 3-pointers to earn their 10th victory in 11 games.

Damian Lillard finished with 31 points for Milwaukee, which has lost two straight since winning a season-best seven in a row. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 30 points and 11 rebounds on his 30th birthday.

Middleton had 11 points and five assists in 23 minutes after missing the Bucks’ first 21 games while recovering from offseason ankle surgeries.

Boston led 107-102 after a floater by Jrue Holiday when Brown was whistled for a foul on a 3-point attempt by Middleton, who hit all three free throws.

Two free throws by Holiday put Boston ahead 109-105. Antetokounmpo then turned it over, leading to a layup by Al Horford.

76ERS 102, MAGIC 94

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paul George had 21 points and nine assists second in his game since bruising a bone in his left knee, leading Philadelphia to a victory over Orlando.

KJ Martin added 20 points to help Philadelphia improve to 6-15. The 76ers have won three of four for the first time this season.

Franz Wagner scored 30 points for the Magic, and Jalen Suggs has 22. Orlando dropped to 16-9.

KINGS 140, SPURS 113

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 16 rebounds and Sacramento rolled to a victory over San Antonio.

De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk added 22 points each for Sacramento, which had a season-high point total.

San Antonio’s Julian Champagnie had six 3-pointers in scoring 30 points, both career-highs. Spurs rookie Stephon Castle had 15 points, and Chris Paul had 11 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds.

Wembanyama participated in a pregame workout but missed his second straight game with a sore lower back. Spurs guard Devin Vassell sat out for injury management of a bruised knee on the second night of a back-to-back, which both teams were playing.

San Antonio allowed 100 points through three quarters for the second straight game.

PACERS 132, BULLS 123

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and eight assists, and Indiana stopped a four-game slide with a victory over Chicago.

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points for Indiana, and Bennedict Mathurin finished with 19. The Pacers shot 56.5% from the field and had six players score in double figures.

Indiana led by 13 at halftime, but Chicago closed to 112-109 on Josh Giddey’s layup with 6:53 remaining. Haliburton responded with a 3-pointer, sparking an 8-0 run for the Pacers.

Haliburton made five 3s as Indiana went 18 for 29 from long range.

Zach LaVine scored 32 points for Chicago, which had won two in a row. Coby White had 19 points and nine assists, and Ayo Dosunmu added 15 points.

HAWKS 134, LAKERS 132, OT

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young hit a 3-pointer with 7.4 seconds left in overtime and Atlanta held on for their sixth straight win, beating slumping Los Angeles.

Young scored 31 points to offset a huge night by the Lakers’ Big Two. LeBron James scored 39 points and Anthony Davis had 38, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Los Angeles from taking its third straight loss and seventh defeat in nine games.

James had a chance to win it for the Lakers, but his long 3-pointer clanked off the rim.

With the score tied at 119, the Hawks had the final possession of regulation. Young’s 3-pointer was blocked by Max Christie and James collided with Davis going for the loose ball, sending the 39-year-old to a knee in pain.

After hobbling to the bench, James was back on the court for overtime.

