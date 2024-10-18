Celtics favored to win NBA title again. Power rankings and championship odds for each team

The Boston Celtics are the heavy favorites to win the 2024-25 NBA championship.

And rightfully so. They won the title last season and return all the core players: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Al Horford, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman.

The Celtics start the season No. 1 in USA TODAY’s NBA power rankings.

Will they finish the season there?

No NBA team has repeated as champs since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, and the Celtics will receive a significant challenge from improving teams in the Eastern Conference, including the New York Knicks who added Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns to a roster that also includes Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby.

And if the Celtics emerge from the East to the Finals, they will face a team from the Western Conference that probably needed to beat multiple 50-win teams to advance that far.

Here are the season-opening NBA power rankings with a question for all 30 teams plus odds of winning the championship, courtesy of BetMGM:

2024-25 NBA power rankings with odds to win title

30. Washington Wizards (+100000)

Will the Wizards’ rebuild take even more – and potentially encouraging – shape this season?

29. Portland Trail Blazers (+100000)

How much improvement does fourth-year coach Chauncey Billups need to make to keep his job beyond this season?

28. Detroit Pistons (+100000)

Can new coach J.B. Bickerstaff guide Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, Jaden Ivey and rookie Ron Holland – all lottery picks – to more than 23 victories for the first time since 2018-19?

27. Brooklyn Nets (+100000)

Is this the restart that’s finally going to work for the Nets?

26. Charlotte Hornets (+100000)

Will new ownership, a new front office and a new coach turn things around for the Hornets who haven’t won a playoff series since 2002 and haven’t made the playoffs since 2016?

25. Chicago Bulls (+100000)

Can the Bulls get this going in the right direction on the fly or is a more dedicated rebuild required?

24. Toronto Raptors (+100000)

What can the Raptors do with Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to make an impact?

23. Atlanta Hawks (+50000)

Which direction will the Hawks and Trae Young go in the East standings?

22. San Antonio Spurs (+15000)

How will the Spurs continue to build around second-year star Victor Wembanyama?

21. Utah Jazz (+50000)

The Jazz will be better but will it be enough to get into the playoffs with Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Keyonte George?

20. Miami Heat (+5000)

Do Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have enough to push Miami higher than No. 8 in the East?

19. Memphis Grizzlies (+3500)

Once on the rise with Ja Morant blossoming into stardom, can the Grizzlies be that team again?

18. Houston Rockets (+8000)

Will the promising Rockets win enough games to compete for a playoff spot featuring a young roster in Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard?

17. Los Angeles Clippers (+12500)

Can the Clippers compensate for the loss of Paul George and remain a playoff team in the West led by Kawhi Leonard and James Harden?

16. Golden State Warriors (+4000)

How do the Warriors progress with Steph Curry and Draymond Green and without Klay Thompson?

15. Sacramento Kings (+6600)

Does the addition of DeMar DeRozan to De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis push the Kings higher in the West standings?

14. Los Angeles Lakers (+4000)

Is a deep run possible for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and first-time NBA head coach JJ Redick?

13. Indiana Pacers (+6600)

Will Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers get back to the East finals?

12. Orlando Magic (+4000)

What does success look like for this young Magic squad and All-Star Paolo Banchero – a first-round victory? Conference finals appearance?

11. Cleveland Cavaliers (+3500)

As the East improves, will the Cavaliers (led by Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley and new coach Kenny Atkinson) rise to contention in the East?

10. New Orleans Pelicans (+5000)

Are the Pelicans, led by Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Dejounte Murray, a top-four team in the West?

9. Phoenix Suns (+1500)

After getting rid of Monty Williams and Frank Vogel in consecutive seasons, is Mike Budenholzer the right coach for Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and the Suns?

8. Milwaukee Bucks (+1400)

With Giannis Antetokounmpo still at an MVP level and Damian Lillard still an All-Star caliber guard, do the Bucks have a championship push left?

7. Philadelphia 76ers (+1000)

Will the addition of Paul George alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey propel the Sixers beyond the second round for the first time since 2001?

6. Minnesota Timberwolves (+1200)

Did the Timberwolves improve by trading Karl-Anthony Towns and acquiring Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo?

5. New York Knicks (+650)

Is the starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns enough to topple Boston in the East?

4. Denver Nuggets (+1000)

Have the Nuggets missed out on their multi-championship window with Nikola Jokic?

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (+650)

Can the Thunder, who were perhaps a bit ahead of schedule last season with 57 victories, separate themselves from other quality teams and reach the Finals?

2. Dallas Mavericks (+1200)

Will Luka Doncic’s growth and Klay Thompson’s addition along with Kyrie Irving be enough to win the Western Conference again?

1. Boston Celtics (+325)

How hungry are the Celtics for a second consecutive title?

