Celtics expect Jaylen Brown’s hamstring injury to impact him in Bucks series

Keith Smith: More from Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown’s hamstring injury: “It’s something that could impact him throughout the series, but we’ll have to see. We do expect him to play Game 1.”
Source: Twitter @KeithSmithNBA

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Here’s Jaylen Brown getting some post practice shooting. He seems to be moving ok. pic.twitter.com/Jxn36yCmkh1:18 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Despite right hamstring tightness, Jaylen Brown out getting shots after practice. Ime Udoka says team expects he’ll play in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/Ca1fiYqHCu1:16 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown is getting his left hamstring treated, though the plan now is for him to be available in Game 1, according to Ime Udoka. – 1:14 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says the expectation is for Jaylen Brown to play Game 1, but he says they still need to see how he reacts to some things this week – 1:13 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
More from Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown’s hamstring injury: “It’s something that could impact him throughout the series, but we’ll have to see. We do expect him to play Game 1.” – 1:12 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that Jaylen Brown is dealing with “tightness in his right hamstring” and that the team is managing that this week. – 1:05 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown is actually dealing with some tightness in his right hamstring so he’s managing that this week. – 1:04 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Al Horford on holding Jaylen Brown at end of Game 4: “That was a very emotional moment.” – 12:20 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Udoka said Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is fine and Robert Williams is also good after playing in two games. #Celtics11:54 AM

Jaylen Brown @FCHWPO
Available Online https://t.co/6f3DDL6ADq and in the TD Garden @BostonProShop ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/1UtQfKIXbh7:14 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
By advancing for the 5th time in 6 years, the Celtics are now 14-4 in their last 18 1st round games. (All four losses coming to the Nets in 2021.)
Kyrie Irving had been 20-1 in last 21 first round games until going 0-4.
Jaylen Brown (injured last year) has now won 13 straight. pic.twitter.com/bVKErkDo653:17 AM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Ime Udoka was strongly against ducking the Nets. But he wanted to see if his players shared his view.
“We all came to the conclusion that, like, look, man, if we want to do something special, ain’t no shortcuts,” Jaylen Brown said.
Now, it’s a sweep.
bostonglobe.com/2022/04/26/spo…12:29 AM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
I don’t think the Nets won the trade that turned Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce into Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and sent them into the future to sweep Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. – 11:12 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on his hamstring: “It’s all right.” – 10:46 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown said his hamstring is “all right.” Didn’t expand more than that. – 10:45 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown says his hamstring is “All right.” – 10:45 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown said he appreciated Udoka having the players be a part of the decision to not back down from the Nets matchup at the end of the regular season, that to do something special they have to just go through the road ahead of them.
“Aint no shortcuts.” – 10:45 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown: “Ime, for a first-year head coach, plenty of poise. … He seemed to have the poise, he wanted us to stay calm. And often times when you are playing for a coach, his leadership is going to reflect onto the floor. So we stayed poised, we stayed calm.” – 10:44 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown: “Ime for a first year head coach, plenty of poise.” – 10:44 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown: “We’re trying to do something special. Ain’t no shortcuts. Ain’t no ducking.” – 10:43 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on Celtics going for No. 2 seed and first round matchup with Nets: “If we want to do something special, ain’t no shortcuts.” – 10:43 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on the talk Boston should have tried to avoid Brooklyn: “We don’t worry about anyone but ourselves. We just want to be the best team we can be.” – 10:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on being back after missing last year’s playoffs: “I was shaking because I wanted to be out there playing and helping my team. I love the playoffs. This is awesome.” – 10:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on finishing the game without Jayson Tatum: “First, it was a bad call.”
Brown then said he was happy to see the Celtics poise and how they made plays down the stretch. – 10:41 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown was asked about his mentality once Jayson Tatum fouled out. Began, “First, it was a bad call.” – 10:40 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown asked what he was thinking when he saw Tatum foul out: “First, it was a bad call.” – 10:40 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Celtics outscored Nets by 18 points in this 4-game sweep.
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum had 208 points.
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had 190 points. – 10:23 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New from @SouichiTerada and me: Jaylen Brown told @Abby Chin postgame he thinks he’ll be okay for the next round after dealing with hamstring pain in Game 4 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…10:22 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Bonus Alert 🚨🚨🚨
Jaylen Brown earned a $482,143 bonus with the Celtics reaching the 2nd round. – 9:54 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown about his hamstring in the on-court interview: “I’m alright. I think I’m alright. I’m going to go get checked out and I think I’ll be fine for next one.” – 9:50 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown to @Abby Chin on his second half hamstring issues: “I’m alright. I think I’m alright. I’m going to go get checked out and I think I’ll be fine for next one.” – 9:48 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown to @Abby Chin on his hamstring: “I think I’m alright.” – 9:45 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Huge answer from Jaylen Brown after another Dragic 3pointer. 3 point play to keep it a 6 point game and now Tatum back playing with 5 fouls – 9:14 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic just banked in a 3 to make this a 102-99 game with 5 minutes left in the 4th quarter. Jaylen Brown answers with an and-1 pull-up mid-range jumper over Kyrie Irving and is headed to the line. Let’s go Celtics chants erupt at Barclays – 9:14 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby
#Celtics Big 3, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams, scored 12 points a piece in the first half. – 8:20 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown had Derrick White wide open there before deciding to isolate against Claxton. Don’t know if he just missed him or had second thoughts about setting up White for a 3-point attempt. – 7:21 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown is a touch too iso happy right now. – 7:21 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“Ref you suck” chants at Barclays after no-call on Goran Dragic hitting the ground, then a foul called on him on minimal contact on Jaylen Brown. Nets have been whistled for 7 fouls so far vs. Boston’s 3. – 7:19 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two quick hoops for Jaylen Brown to open the scoring. – 7:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Daniel Theis
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Andre Drummond
Kevin Durant
Bruce Brown
Seth Curry
Kyrie Irving – 6:31 PM

John Karalis: Asked about Jaylen Brown’s hamstring, Ime Udoka simply says “yeah, he’s good” -via Twitter @John_Karalis / April 27, 2022

While the Celtics took care of business and swept the Nets after another close game, Jaylen Brown said he had some “hamstring problems” going into the second half. Brown stayed on the floor, though, and helped the C’s close out the Nets in a 116-112 victory Monday at Barclays Center. “I’m alright,” Brown told NBC Sports Boston after the game. “I think I’m alright. I’m going to go get checked out and I think I’ll be fine for the next one.” -via Booth Newspapers / April 26, 2022

Anthony Chiang: As expected, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are both available tonight for Celtics vs. Heat. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / March 30, 2022

