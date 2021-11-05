Thunder overcome 19-point deficit to beat Lakers 107-104

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 11 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time this season, 107-104 on Thursday night.

Kenrich Williams scored nine of his 13 points in the final period for the Thunder, who haven’t beaten anybody in their eight games this season except the vaunted Lakers — both times while rallying from enormous deficits, and both times with LeBron James sidelined. James sat out the rematch with an abdominal strain.

Anthony Davis had 29 points and 18 rebounds despite spraining his right thumb near halftime for the Lakers, whose three-game winning streak ended with just their second loss in seven games. Carmelo Anthony had another big game off the bench, scoring 21 points with five 3-pointers — including two in the final minute while LA’s rally fell short.

Russell Westbrook scored 27 points for the Lakers, but the veteran guard made a comical turnover against his former team with 21 seconds left and a chance to tie the game.

CELTICS 95, HEAT 78

MIAMI (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and the Boston Celtics played airtight defense for a second consecutive night to beat the Miami Heat 95-78 on Thursday.

Dennis Schroder scored 14 points, Aaron Nesmith had 13 and Romeo Langford added 12 for Boston, which swept a back-to-back in Orlando and Miami by giving up an average of 78.5 points on 33% shooting. The Celtics topped the Magic 92-79 on Wednesday.

Jimmy Butler scored 20 points for Miami, which lost point guard Kyle Lowry to a sprained left ankle in the third quarter as part of an utterly forgettable night. The Heat shot 35%, 9 for 41 from 3-point range and managed a total of 55 points in the final three quarters.

SUNS 123, ROCKETS 111

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Landry Shamet added 19 and Phoenix pulled away late to beat Houston.

Phoenix has won three straight to reach 4-3. Houston has dropped five straight overall and five in a row to the Suns. Booker added nine rebounds and five assists.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Rockets.

76ERS 109, PISTONS 98

DETROIT (AP) — Seth Curry scored 23 points, Tyrese Maxey added 20 and short-handed Philadelphia beat Detroit.

Joel Embiid had 19 points and nine rebounds for Philadelphia. Playing for the second straight night, the 76ers used only eight players. Furkan Korkmaz (wrist) sat out, while former Pistons forward Tobias Harris remained sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.

Jeremi Grant scored 27 for Detroit.

JAZZ 116, HAWKS 98

ATLANTA (AP) — Jordan Clarkson bounced back from his worst game of the season, scoring 30 points to lead Utah past Atlanta with Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell sidelined by a sprained right ankle.

Clarkson was coming off a miserable game Tuesday night, going 0 for 11 from 3-point range and 1 of 13 overall to finish with just two points in a victory over Sacramento.

Trae Young scored 21 points for the Hawks.

The Associated Press