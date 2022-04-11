Celtics clinch No. 2 seed, embrace potential first-round showdown with Nets

The Boston Celtics are not shying away from the Brooklyn Nets.

With their postseason seeding in their control, the Celtics played to win in Sunday's regular season finale. And win they did in convincing fashion with a 139-110 victory over a Memphis Grizzlies team resting its starters with the No. 2 seed in the West secure.

With the win, the Celtics clinched the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and a potential first-round showdown with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets. The Nets won their season finale earlier Sunday against the Indiana Pacers to secure a home game on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in round. The winner of that game faces the Celtics in the first round.

Jayson Tatum vs. Kevin Durant in the first round could very well be a thing. (Paul Rutherford/Reuters)

The Celtics had a choice to make heading into Sunday's game. They could have played for a loss that would have dropped them to the No. 3 or 4 seed that would have eliminated the chance of a first-round matchup with the Nets. Instead, they sent out their starters and got a 31-point, nine-rebound effort out of Jayson Tatum in the win over Memphis.

Bucks passed on No. 2 seed earlier Sunday

The Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile passed on a chance to secure the No. 2 seed earlier Sunday. The Bucks rested all their starters in a 133-115 loss to a Cavaliers team with something to play for. They would have still clinched the No. 2 seed with a Celtics loss, but they'll instead face a first-round matchup against a reeling Chicago Bulls team that lost four straight games and 10 out of 14 heading into Sunday's season finale.

The upside for the Celtics to clinching the No. 2 seed is if they'll have home-court advantage in a best-of-seven series against the Bucks if both teams advance to the second round.

Here's how the Eastern Conference stacks up heading into the postseason with the top six teams guaranteed their playoff spots and teams seeded 7-10 relegated to the play-in round.

1. Miami Heat

2. Boston Celtics

3. Milwaukee Bucks

4. Philadelphia 76ers

5. Toronto Raptors

6. Chicago Bulls

7. Brooklyn Nets (play-in vs. Cavaliers)

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (play-in vs. Nets)

9. Atlanta Hawks (play-in vs. Hornets)

10. Charlotte Hornets (play-in vs. Hawks)