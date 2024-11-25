Celtics beat Timberwolves 107-105 with late defensive stand

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored the Celtics’ first 15 points on five consecutive 3-pointers and finished with 29 points, before Boston withstood a late charge to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-105 on Sunday.

Jayson Tatum added 26 points and eight rebounds to help Boston post a season-high fifth straight victory.

Anthony Edwards had 28 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota, which has lost five of its last seven.

Julius Randle added 23 points, and Rudy Gobert finished with 10 points and 20 rebounds, his eighth double-double of the season.

PACERS 115, WIZARDS 103

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 22 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and nine assists, and Indiana snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over Washington.

Rookie Alexandre Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly each had 17 for the Wizards, who have now lost 11 in a row and have the NBA’s worst record at 2-13. Sarr also had a game-high 14 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin had 16 points, Moses Brown 15 and T.J. McConnell 12 for the Pacers.

CLIPPERS 125, 76ERS 99

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden had 23 points and eight assists, Ivica Zubac had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Los Angeles coasted to a win over Philadelphia.

The 76ers fell to 3-13, an improbable record for a team that opened the season as a strong betting favorite to win the Eastern Conference. The Sixers played again without injured All-Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George, both out with knee injuries.

Harden was booed every time he touched the ball by Sixers fans who have not forgotten how he left the team in a lurch when he demanded a trade ahead of the 2023 season.

The Clippers shot around 60% from the floor for most of the game and helped empty the arena early of Sixers fans with plenty of time to catch the Eagles’ kickoff later that night.

Jared McCain scored 18 points and Tyrese Maxey had 17 for the Sixers.

HEAT 123, MAVERICKS 118, OT

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 33 points, leading Miami past Dallas in overtime.

Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Tyler Herro had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Alec Burks scored 15 and Pelle Larsson added 14 for Miami.

Kyrie Irving had 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter for Dallas, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. P.J. Washington scored 21, Naji Marshall had 20, Klay Thompson scored 15 and Dereck Lively II had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Dallas.

The Mavericks played without Luka Doncic, still sidelined with a sprained right wrist. The Heat were without Terry Rozier, who was expected to play but wound up being scratched with a recurrence of right foot discomfort.

CAVALIERS 122, RAPTORS 108

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell and Ty Jerome scored 26 points apiece as Cleveland improved to 17-1 and stayed perfect at home with a win over Toronto.

The Cavs, who opened the season 15-0 before losing at Boston last week, are 10-0 on their home floor for the first since the 2017-18 season, when they won their first 13 games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Jarrett Allen had 23 points and 13 rebounds for Cleveland. Evan Mobley added 14 and 11.

Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick had 18 points apiece for the Raptors, now 0-8 on the road.

RJ Barrett added 16 points and Jakob Poeltl had 18 rebounds for Toronto. Barrett was playing his second game after missing 11 straight with a fractured orbital bone.

It was another strong performance for Jerome, who has been a surprise contributor for the Cavs after missing almost all of last season with an ankle injury. The 27-year-old scored a career-high 29 in Cleveland’s previous game.

The Associated Press