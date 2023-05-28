Celtics basket at buzzer beats Heat, forces Game 7

One tenth of a second.

That’s how close the Heat was to completing a miraculous comeback and advancing to the NBA Finals.

Instead, the Heat allowed a Derrick White rebound and basket just before the buzzer to beat Miami 104-103 on Saturday, sending the Eastern Conference finals to a Game 7 on Monday in Boston.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A furious 14-4 run, led by Jimmy Butler, put the Heat ahead by one after three free throws from Butler with three seconds left.

But after Marcus Smart’s three-pointer rimmed out, White got the rebound and hit the basket to give Boston the win and break the heart of a sellout crowd at Kaseya Center.

“That’s the only place it could have bounced to hurt us,” Erik Spoelstra said. “Sometimes things don’t break your way. I don’t think there are any regrets on that. It’s just a shame. This is the way this season has been. It’s been one hell of a series. I don’t know how we’re going to get this done, but we’re going to go up there and get it done. There has been nothing easy for this group. We’ll have to do it the hard way. We wish we could tip off [Game 7] right now.”

Against a swarming Boston defense, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combined for their worst offensive game of the year at the most inauspicious time, shooting a combined 9 for 37.

Butler overcame his struggles to score 15 of his 24 in the fourth quarter, repeatedly getting to the line to eat away at, and eventually, overcome a 10-point late Celtics lead.

But White ruined what would have been a storybook comeback win.

The Celtics can now become the first NBA team to do what 150 have tried and failed to do: climb out of an 0-3 hole to win a best-of-seven series.

The Heat got a bad three-point shooting night from Boston (7 for 35), and that’s usually the situation where the Celtics are most vulnerable.

But the Heat couldn’t capitalize for most of the night because Butler and Adebayo couldn’t do much of anything offensively, at least until Butler got untracked late. By early in the fourth quarter, Butler and Adebayo were a combined 6 for 32.

Butler finished with 24 points on 5 for 21 shooting, with 11 rebounds and 8 assists. He hit 12 of 14 free throws, including 8 in the fourth quarter.

Adebayo closed with 11 points on 4 for 16 shooting.

“I don’t give a damn what they shot,” Spoelstra said. “We might have won this thing whatever we shot.”

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum scored 25 of his 31 in the first half – hitting all 15 of his free throws – and Jaylen Brown added 26.

After the Heat went ahead 83-82 less than four minutes into the fourth quarter - its first lead since the first quarter - Boston quickly went back ahead on a Brown basket and free throw, and another free throw on an Adebayo technical. Al Horford then blocked Adebayo, and the Celtics made four free throws over the next minute, while Butler missed another layup. And suddenly, the Celtics were back up 90-83 after an 8-0 run.

The run swelled to 16-5 with a three by Derrick White and a basket and free throw by Smart (21 points). By that point, it was 98-88 with four minutes left.

The Heat then went to a zone, and it gave the Celtics trouble and opened the door for a Heat rally.

Butler kept the Heat in it with three free throws and a three cut Boston’s lead to 100-96 with two minutes left. Butler made one of two free throws, but Robinson missed a three with 1:05 left, leaving the Celtics up three.

Story continues

On the other hand, Robinson fouled Brown on a questionable call, and Brown hit one of two. Then Butler drove for a basket, drew a free throw, and cut the Celtics lead to 101-100 with 53 seconds left.

After another poor Celtics possession, Robinson had another great three point look but missed it with 22 seconds left, leaving Boston’s lead at one.

Smart made one of two free throws with 16 seconds to go, and the Heat then opted not to call a tie out.

Butler dribbled into the corner, but Al Horford bailed him out with a foul with 2.1 seconds left. Officials ruled on replay that Butler was attempting a three pointer and he was rewarded three free throws. He calmly made all of them.

But White ruined what would have been one of the most memorable wins in Heat history.

“We got timely defensive stops, and Jimmy drew fouls,” Spoelstra said of that late 14-4 run.

Butler averaged 31.1 points on 52 percent shooting in the Heat’s first 14 playoff games, but just 19.7 on 43 percent shooting in Games 4 and 5. And Game 6 was looking like his worst of the season before he fueled the late rally.

Tatum, Derrick White and others all did good work throttling Butler for much of the game.

Opponents - at least this one - have stopped going for Butler’s pump fakes, and he’s generally beginning his post-ups farther away from the basket. Several of his shots rimmed out, and White blocked one of his jumpers.

Adebayo opened 2 for 4, then shot made only 2 of his next 12.

For most of the night, it was the Heat’s stars, not the supporting cast, that was the problem.

Erik Spoelstra replaced Kevin Love with Caleb Martin in the Heat’s starting lineup, and Martin rewarded that decision with another terrific effort: 14 points in the first half and 21 for the game, on 7 for 13 shooting, with 12 rebounds.

Gabe Vincent returned after missing a game with a sprained ankle and chipped in 13, though he missed 12 of 17 shots. Robinson also scored 13, and Max Strus had 10.

Erik Spoelstra opted against using Kevin Love, who had started since Game 3 of the first round, or Haywood Highsmith, who played well in Game 5.

The Heat went 9 for 30 in the paint through three quarters. Per TNT, that was the Heat’s worst shooting percentage in the paint since 2008 and the worst in an NBA game this season.

Brown got the Celtics off to a quick start by sinking his first three shots, and the Celtics then seized on Adebayo’s short absence, outscoring Miami by seven points in Cody Zeller’s two minutes.

Boston led 34-29 after one, behind 10 from Brown and 9 from Tatum, and despite 12 points and five boards from Martin.

Tatum then caught fire, scoring 14 of Boston’s 16 points in a run that pushed the Celtics’ lead to 52-41. With Martin scoring 14 in the first half and Vincent adding 11, the Heat closed the half on a 14-5 run, closing to within 57-53.

That Miami was that close was somewhat remarkable, considering Tatum (25) and Brown (11) outscored Butler (9) and Adebayo (5), 36-14, in the first half. Butler shot just 2 for 10 in the first half, Adebayo 2 for 6.

Tatum attempted (and made) more free throws in the first (11 for 11) than the Heat made as a team (8 for 10).

The Heat shot 9 for 15 on threes in the first half but just 9 for 31 on twos.

Brown went to the bench with his fourth foul 2:21 into the third, and the Heat was in the bonus - and shooting free throws - just 3 ½ minutes into the third. But the Heat couldn’t capitalize, and the Celtics reinserted Brown midway through the third quarter.

In the third quarter, Butler missed all five of his shots and Adebayo was 1 for 7 and the lead swelled to 13. But Tatum went scoreless in the third and Miami went to the fourth down only seven despite shooting 5 for 26 in the third.

After a Heat burst to start the fourth, Butler put Miami ahead with his follow basket, just his third basket in 21 attempts. He put the Heat up again with three seconds left, before White sent home the crowd in stunned silence.