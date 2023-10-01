Celtics acquire Jrue Holiday from Trail Blazers, give up Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon and 1st round picks

Jrue Holiday will reportedly go to Boston in a deal involving two players and multiple draft picks. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics saw the Milwaukee Bucks get Damian Lillard in a trade, and decided they would get involved in that transaction. Boston reportedly traded Robert Williams, Malcolm Brodgon, a 2024 first-round pick and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jrue Holiday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Celtics are trading Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, 2024 GSW 1st, 2029 unprotected BOS first to the Blazers, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/gx53jyH1RG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2023

Holiday, 33, averaged 19.3 points and 7.4 assists in 67 games with the Bucks last season. He was involved in the trade that sent Lillard to Milwaukee on Wednesday. Holiday spent just a few days with his new team before being shipped out.

Holiday is a two-time All-Star and has been named to the NBA All-Defensive team five times. He will help shore up an already-strong Celtics defense that allowed 111.4 points per game last season, one of the lowest figures in the league.

This story will be updated.