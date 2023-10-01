Celtics acquire Jrue Holiday from Trail Blazers, give up Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon and 1st round picks

Chris Cwik
·Staff writer
·1 min read
Jrue Holiday will reportedly go to Boston in a deal involving two players and multiple draft picks. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Jrue Holiday will reportedly go to Boston in a deal involving two players and multiple draft picks. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics saw the Milwaukee Bucks get Damian Lillard in a trade, and decided they would get involved in that transaction. Boston reportedly traded Robert Williams, Malcolm Brodgon, a 2024 first-round pick and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jrue Holiday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Holiday, 33, averaged 19.3 points and 7.4 assists in 67 games with the Bucks last season. He was involved in the trade that sent Lillard to Milwaukee on Wednesday. Holiday spent just a few days with his new team before being shipped out.

Holiday is a two-time All-Star and has been named to the NBA All-Defensive team five times. He will help shore up an already-strong Celtics defense that allowed 111.4 points per game last season, one of the lowest figures in the league.

This story will be updated.