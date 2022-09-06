Celtic vs Real Madrid, Champions League live: score and latest updates

Rob Bagchi
·11 min read


09:13 PM

55 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0             

Celtic holler for an indirect free-kick when Courtois picks up a ball that came off Abada but he was well within his rights as the contact was accidental.

09:11 PM

53 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0             

Celtic seem to be running out of gas a little, misplacing a couple of release passes up to Jota and Giakoumakis respectively.

Matt O'Riley in action with Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni - Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith


09:09 PM

51 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0           

Big tackle from Jenz stops Vinicius Junior's thrusting run as Real Madrid try to overload Juranovic. The crowd screeches its appreciation.

09:08 PM

50 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0           

Hazard makes a mess of a cross from the right and then Mendy just can't find Vinicius Junior's underlapping run.

09:07 PM

47 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0         

What a chance for Maeda! Celtic work a neat move down the left, O'Riley, Giakoumakis and Maeda sent O'Riley to the byline and he picks out Juranovic unmarked at the other side of the box. The right-back whips over a cross through the six-yard box and Maeda meets it with his right but scuffs it on to his left and the ball drops at Courtois' feet for the keeper to smother it. A cleaner connection and it would have been unstoppable from that range.

09:04 PM

46 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0         

Carter-Vickers brings the ball upfield and arrows a diagonal out to the left. Jota runs out of room after controlling the pass on his chest and takes it out for a Real Madrid throw. Eder Militao has a hamstring problem.

09:02 PM

And another

Antonio Rudiger replaces Eder Militao.

09:02 PM

Half-time change

Celtic take off Liel Abada and send on Daizen Maeda.

08:49 PM

Half-time Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0

Celtic have been magnificent in their approach, and should have taken the lead when McGregor's fine effort hit the post. Real look just as lethal on the break and the wise old Kroos and Modric are astute judges of when to spring it. Celtic haven't enjoyed as much precision with the pass to open up the RM defence but they have still managed to put Abada and Jota through on several occasions. Vinicius Junior versus Juranovic could be the key to the second half.

08:46 PM

45 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0       

Tchouameni, Hazard and Vinicius combine to work the ball out from the centre to the left, 20 yards out and VJ puts his laces through a shot. Hart bats it away.

08:44 PM

43 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0       

Modric enjoys some cat-play with Hatate on the right of the Celtic box, twisting elusively before standing up a cross that Hazard really should convert but his weak effort bobbles out.

It's so quick, so end to end. Vinicius storms up the left, bounds away from his pursuers to shoot and Hart makes a fine save with his feet. The roar of appreciation/relief almost takes the roof off.

08:41 PM

40 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0     

Hatate takes a quick free-kick, too quick even for Celtic to benefit from.

08:40 PM

39 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0     

Long spell of Real Madrid probing ends when Celtic's offside trap catches Carvajal in its tentacles when Kroos sweeps a pass from left to right, hoping to put him in round the back. But Carvajal was out of the traps too soon.

08:38 PM

37 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0   

Valverde goes on a mazy run from the left of centre into the right of the box and Juranovic's tackle only keeps the ball in his path. Valverde follows it to the byline and stands up a deep cross, looking for Militao's forward burst but the cross sails over the centre-half.

08:36 PM

35 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0   

Excellent tackle by Juranovic, perfectly timed with the slide to nick it away from Vinicius Junior in full flight. Celtic switch it to the left but Giakoumakis's heavy touch when it comes into the box breaks the chain. Celtic have had 33 per cent possession to Real's 67.

08:32 PM

33 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0 

Juranovic plays a fine angled pass down the right for Abada to get some whitewash on his boots but Mendy sticks to him like Araldite and blocks the cross when it eventually comes.

08:31 PM

31 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0 

Valverde rifles a right foot shot over the bar from 20 yards. Benzema's race is run. Off he goes to be replaced by Eden Hazard, presumably as a false nine.

08:29 PM

29 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0

Modric puts Valverde down the right but Jenz heads away his near-post cross. Benzema is limping badly now and didn't make the front post split.

08:27 PM

27 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0

Benzema is struggling with his right knee.

08:27 PM

25 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0           

Celtic's passing is mesmerising. They take another quick throw-in, get down the side with nifty interchanges betweeen Hatate, Jota and Taylor. Hatate gets to the byline and sweeps a low cross that takes a deflection and flashes off target.

Liel Abada reacts - REUTERS/Russell Cheyne


08:24 PM

22 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0         

McGregor's shot with his left instep lefty Courtois rooted to the spot but hit the top of the left post, about 7ft up. O'Riley is relentless with and without the ball.

08:23 PM

20 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0         

Celtic shock Real Madrid with a quick throw that earns them a corner, which they also take without drawing breath. Courtois punches it clear to Taylor who thumps a shot that Courtois bats away. Celtic move it quickly back up to Giakoumakis who shields it well then rolls it back to McGregor and the captain crashes a shot from 18 yards into the woodwork.

08:20 PM

18 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0       

Hatate makes a clever reverse, running pass, curling his instep to send it to the left looking for Jota when the easier pass was to the right for Giakoumakis. But good as the pass was, Militao was strong enough to hold Jota off.

08:18 PM

16 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0       

Giakoumakis falls over in the box, inciting a bellow of 'Penalty!' but he just slipped when trying to control the pass. Celtic are so fluid in their movement they are causing genuine problems for Real Madrid's back four.

08:15 PM

14 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0     

Wonderful pass from Jota puts Abada through from 40 yards. He jinks, advances but then plants his shot straight into Courtois's bread basket.

08:14 PM

12 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0     

Hatate overhits the pass when the hypotenuse in a triangle with O'Riley and Giakoumakis in the Real Madrid box and the visitors break forward in a swarm with Vinicius haring forward. He faces up Juranovic then wedges a pass to the right of the penalty spot. Benzema had backed away but thumps his volley into the defender, as does Modric with the rebound.

08:11 PM

10 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0   

Carter-Vickers nips in ahead of Benzema down the inside-left channel to stop the pass.

08:10 PM

8 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0   

McGregor stops Tchouameni motoring through midfield and sends Giakoumakis down the right. Mendy hauls him back by the shoulder, Giakoumakis makes a meal of it but earns the free-kick, rightly, and a booking for Mendy.

Celtics scarfs ahoy - AP Photo/Scott Heppell


08:07 PM

6 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0 

Real try to work the free-kick to the right of the box but Celtic see it clear. Hatate hits the sweetest of volley passes to send Jota and Taylor through on Carvajal but Jota's release pass lacks pace and Carvajal picks it off.

08:05 PM

5 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0 

Now it's Vinicius's turn to run at his full-back and he leaves Juranovic trailing and resorting to a foul to stop him.

08:05 PM

4 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0

Modric's velvety touch stuns a pass into him and then he plays a sumptuous pass up the right wing for Valverde who races 40 yards and whips over a cross that Jenz turns back before it can reach Benzema.

08:03 PM

2 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0

Celtic have started like an express train. Real Madrid defend the corner and its sequel but cannot get a moment's peace on the ball as they try to stroke it around the back four.

08:01 PM

1 min Celtic 0 Real Madrid 0

Real Madrid, in black, kick off and work it back to Courtois. Giakoumakis sprints at him to try to give him the hurry up and he succeeds, forcing the keeper to shank it into touch.

Celtic take it quickly and shift it up to Abada whose shot is turned behind.

07:58 PM

Ange and Carlo have a big hug

They're everyone's fantasy stepfathers.

07:55 PM

Good evening again

Have just hot-footed it over from the Dinamo Zagreb-Chelsea match just in time for Gerry Marsden and Depeche Mode.

06:58 PM

Jason Burt is at Celtic Park for us:

Atmosphere already building at Celtic Park... in the press box at least. Spanish commentators getting very excited and very loud about facing the "legendary Celtic" - "legendario" surely has no other translation? - although they also seem quite happy that Kyogo Furuhashi is only fit enough to be on the Celtic bench after the shoulder injury he suffered in the 4-0 Old Firm thrashing of Rangers at the weekend. Also much talk among Madrid journalists as to how the European champions will fare without Casemiro - and questions as to why he has not started yet for Manchester United.

06:54 PM

Real Madrid team and subs

Starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Eder, Alaba, F Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Benzema

Subs: Nacho, E Hazard, Asensio, Camavinga, Lunin, Vázquez, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Rüdiger, Mariano, López Andúgar

06:50 PM

Celtic team and subs

Starting XI: Hart, Taylor, Jenz, Giakoumakis, Abada, Jota, Carter-Vickers, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Juranovic

Subs: Bain, Siegrist, Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Mooy, Turnbull, McCarthy, Bernabei, Maeda, Forrest, Ralston, Welsh

04:33 PM

Evening all

And welcome to live coverage of Celtic vs Real Madrid from Parkhead, Celtic's first excursion into the group stage of the Champions League for five years and the first time the two have met since their only previous tie, the quarter-final of the 1979-80 European Cup which Real won 3-2 on aggregate but were shocked at Celtic Park by Big George McCluskey, the much-missed Johnny Doyle and the veteran Lisbon Lion Bobby Lennox  and had to win the home leg 3-0 to proceed.

'Angeball' has taken up where it left off last season, pursuing a thrillingly fluent attacking style which may leave them vulnerable at the back against the Champions of Europe but also makes them such a wonderful team to watch, true to the principles and identity of the club in their best moments. In seven games in league and cup this year they have scored 29 and conceded only two. Their goalkeeper, Joe Hart, has enjoyed mixed fortunes against Real Madrid for Manchester City, with brilliant performance in the first half of a group game at the Bernabeu in 2012 and the first leg of the semi-final at the Etihad, plus a horror show in the second-half of the 2012 meeting and the disappointment of being beaten by a spawny goal in the second leg of the 2016 semi.

Only Casemiro of the four major departures from Real Madrid during the summer (the others being Isco, Marcelo and Gareth Bale) was a regular over the past couple of seasons and you can't help thinking they have managed to make Manchester United finance their upgrade in defensive midfield to the 22-year-old Aurelien Tchouameni  who could play alongside the wonderful Eduardo Camavinga for the next 10 years.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have won all four of their Liga games so far this season, scoring 11 but conceding a goal in every game. It's what they've become in this current incarnation ... not captivating or breathtaking but simply remarkably efficient, mettlesome and canny. Celtic will have their work cut out to contain Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema but they will create multiple chances of their own. Should be a cracker.

Join us for the team news from 6.45pm

