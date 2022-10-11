Celtic vs RB Leipzig LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction tonight

Celtic have entered the last chance saloon of the Champions League group stages and need to pick up three points tonight if they are to have any hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the competition. The Hoops have only collected one point from their first three matches following a draw with Shakhtar Donetsk and defeats to Real Madrid and RB Leipzig.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were humbled 3-1 in Germany last Wednesday after running out of steam in the second half against RB Leipzig despite an encouraging first 45 minutes. That display encapsulated the story of their Champions League campaign so far where they’ve competed with teams for almost an hour before letting the standards drop towards the end of the game.

The Scottish side will be given a boost by playing at home this evening and come into the match on the back of an injury time winner over St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership. Giorgos Giakoumakis scored in the 95th minute to give Celtic a 2-1 win and could be in line to start tonight after Jota was taken off the pitch at half-time on Saturday.

Follow all the action from Celtic Park after the conclusion of FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City:

Celtic vs RB Leipzig

GOAL! 84’ - Forsberg adds a second and Celtic are heading for defeat (CEL 0-2 RBL)

GOAL! 75’ - Timo Werner breaks the deadlock with a beautiful header (CEL 0-1 RBL)

Celtic have one point from three games and must avoid defeat tonight

Celtic XI: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor, O’Riley, Hatate, Abada, Haksabanovic, Maeda, Furuhashi

RB Leipzig XI: Blaswich, Simakan, Orbán, Gvardiol, Raum, Schlager, Haidara; Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner, André Silva

Celtic FC 0 - 2 Rasen Ballsport Leipzig

Celtic’s hopes of Champions League progression end with RB Leipzig defeat

22:26 , Michael Jones

Celtic’s hopes of Champions League progression ended on Tuesday night after RB Leipzig hit two late goals at Parkhead.

Former Chelsea forward Timo Werner headed the opener in the 75th minute and Emil Forsberg sealed a 2-0 away win nine minutes later.

The defeat leaves Celtic bottom of Group F with one point from four matches and with no chance of making second place following Shakhtar Donetsk’s draw against Real Madrid in Warsaw.

The Scottish champions can still finish third but would need to beat Shakhtar and then get a result in the Bernabeu – and they would need to develop a far more clinical edge to do so.

They again had the better of the first-half chances but hit the frame of the goal twice and missed several good headed opportunities before the visitors stepped up their attacking threat.

Celtic’s hopes of Champions League progression end with RB Leipzig defeat

FT Celtic 0-2 RB Leipzig

22:23 , Michael Jones

Reaction from RB Leipzg goalscorer Timo Werner who said:

“I believe we had several stages where they were good and where we were good, but we were always present and in the end our win wasn’t undeserved.

“Scoring a goal in front of such a crowd is always good. The biggest part of this goal belongs to André, I only head to connect my head to the ball.

“We have had a difficult season so far, so every win is great. We had a lot to make up for in the Champions League after the two defeat at the beginning. If we don’t lose in Warsaw against Donetsk, we are well-placed for a second-placed finish.”

FT Celtic 0-2 RB Leipzig

22:15 , Michael Jones

Celtic’s captain on the night Cameron Carter-Vickers gave his post match reaction to BT Sport saying:

“Disappointing not to get a result. For large parts of the game we played quite well. It’s Champions League football, you’ve got to take your chances.

“This is high level football. For us we’ve just got to keep working hard. We’cve got two games left - we want two positive results.”

FT Celtic 0-2 RB Leipzig

22:07 , Michael Jones

That late goal for Real Madrid means Celtic can still catch Shakhtar Donetsk or RB Leipzig in Group F if they win their last two games and that would result in third place and a spot in the Europa League.

They cannot finish in the top two so they’re out of the running for the last 16 with two games still to play.

FT Celtic 0-2 RB Leipzig

22:00 , Michael Jones

Over in the other Group F game of the night Antonio Rudiger has scored a 95th minute equaliser for Real Madrid to earn them a 1-1 draw and keep the Spanish side top of the group!

Full-time: Celtic 0-2 RB Leipzig

21:53 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: There goes the full-time whistle and Celtic have been defeated at home to RB Leipzig. The step up to the Champions League has been a step too for the Scottish champions.

They are still winless in Europe’s top competition this year. RB Leipzig left it late but two late goals is enough to give them the victory.

Celtic 0-2 RB Leipzig

21:50 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Three minutes of added time to play.

Celtic 0-2 RB Leipzig

21:50 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Just like in Germany RB Leipzig have come alive in the second half and taken the game to Celtic and just like in the last fixture they’ve scored late goals to sink the hopes of the Scottish side.

It’s frustrating to watch if you’re a Celtic fan but the team is still just short of Champions League quality.

GOAL! Celtic 0-2 RB Leipzig (Forsberg, 84’)⚽️

21:44 , Michael Jones

84 mins: It’s two and Celtic are heading out of the Champions League!

A simple ball comes over the top to Timo Werner who brings the ball down inside the box before holding it up and slipping it to substitute Emil Forsberg.

He’s swarmed by defenders but lets the ball roll across his body and poking a shot into the far bottom corner!

Celtic 0-1 RB Leipzig

21:41 , Jack Rathborn

(Action Images via Reuters)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Celtic 0-1 RB Leipzig

21:40 , Michael Jones

81 mins: James Forrest swings a cross into the Leipzig box from the right wing and comes ever so close to picking out Giakoumakis who is seemingly pulled back by substitute defender Benjamin Henrichs.

Celtic want a penalty but VAR doesn’t get involved and the referee lets play continue.

Celtic 0-1 RB Leipzig

21:38 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Celtic are in dire straits now. Theyhave to avoid defeat tonight or else their hopes of Champions League knockout stages are over.

These last 12 minutes are going to be intense. Celtic have to throw everything at Leipzig and hope they don’t concede on the counter-attack.

GOAL! Celtic 0-1 RB Leipzig (Werner, 75’)⚽️

21:34 , Jack Rathborn

75 mins: Deadlock broken!

RB Leipzig fly through the left side of the pitch and chip the ball into the penalty area where Andre Silva brings the ball under control and takes it to the byline.

He flicks it over to Timo Werner who meets the ball with a great header and puts it past Joe Hart to nestle his effort into the far corner!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

21:33 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Timo Werner slides the ball into the right side of the box for Christopher Nkunku who gets through the lines and almost gets in on goal.

Joe Hart flies of his line and dives towards the ball just getting a touch on it before Nkunku can shoot. The Leipzig forward wants a penalty and VAR takes a look but nothing comes from it.

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

21:28 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Chance! Lovely stuff from Leipzig who move the ball across the pitch through Nkunku and Werner before laying it off to Simakan on the right side of the penalty area.

He cuts back onto his left foot and blasts his effort over the crossbar!

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

21:27 , Jack Rathborn

(REUTERS)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

21:26 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Ange Postecoglou makes a triple change for Celtic. Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate and Sead Haksabanovic all taken off in favour of Giorgos Giakoumakis, Aaron Mooy and David Turnbull.

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

21:24 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Kyogo is running the ball out of play as he’s got nowhere to go with the ball. Willi Orban forces him over to the touchline then pushes the forward to the ground and gives away a free kick.

Silly challenge from the Leipzig defender.

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

21:22 , Michael Jones

60 mins: An hour played at Celtic Park and there’s still no goals. Shakhtar Donetsk are still leading Real Madrid as Dominik Szoboszlai is played in behind Celtic’s defence.

He fizzes a cross into the area but Carter-Vickers gets a touch to it. The ball drops to Timo Werner who sets himself and unleashes a shot but Mortiz Jenz is across and gets the block in.

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

21:17 , Michael Jones

57 mins: There’s been a response from Celtic who have pushed slightly further up the pitch and are pressing the ball well. The fans are in full voice - as they have been all night - and are creating an upbeat and encouraging atmosphere for their team.

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

21:13 , Michael Jones

54 mins: RB Leipzig have come out of the blocks quicker since the match restarted after half-time but Matt O’Riley wins the ball in midfield and sends it over to the right wing.

The home side sprint up the pitch before the ball is pulled back to Kyogo who shoots and has his effort blocked.

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

21:11 , Michael Jones

51 mins: The corner comes to nothing for Leipzig but the recover the ball and Haidara slips it into the box for Willi Orban.

He has a great sight of goal and drills one with his right-foot only to get charged down by Joe Hart with the goalkeeper making a solid save low down!

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

21:08 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Gvardiol sends the ball out to Raum on the left side who fizzes a low pass into the box but hits a Celtic defender.

Carter-Vickers then puts the ball over to Taylor but it’s won by Andre Silva who weaves back into the penalty area and wins a corner when his squared pass is knocked out of play.

Second half: Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

21:04 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Elsewhere in Group F Shakhtar Donetsk have scored against Real Madrid meaning they lead 1-0 just as the second half gets underway.

That’s not great news for either of these sides but Celtic in particular who started the night bottom of the group. The visitors get the match restarted at Celtic Park.

Man City fire rare blank as VAR controversy dominates Copenhagen stalemate

20:58 , Michael Jones

Manchester City rested Erling Haaland, failed to score and had Sergio Gomez sent off in a frustrating VAR-dominated goalless draw with FC Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Rodri also had a goal disallowed and Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty after referee Artur Dias made repeated visits to the pitchside monitor at a raucous Parken Stadium.

The stalemate still all but guaranteed City’s place in the last 16 of the Champions League for another year – but it was not a night that will live long in the memory.

All of the main talking points came in the first half and it was remarkable the Group G clash remained scoreless.

Man City fire rare blank as VAR controversy dominates Copenhagen stalemate

HT Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

20:53 , Michael Jones

Nothing to separate the teams at half-time. A draw wouldn’t be a disaster for Celtic but a win here would fully put them back into contention to reach the round of 16. Can they score in the second half?

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

Jalf-time: Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

20:49 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: That was an encouraging half for Celtic who have had six attempts at goal with four really clear chances. None have gone in though and the teams head into the break on level terms.

This is where Celtic need to be wary. So far in their Champions League campaign they’ve ran out of steam towards the end of games and have been punished.

An early goal in the second half would go a long way to securing them all three points.

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

20:44 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Bad news for the home side! Liel Abada goes down with what seems to be a pulled muscle in his right leg. He can’t play on and Ange Postecoglou replaces him with James Forrest.

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

20:44 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Celtic are stretched at the back but David Raum overhits his cross from the left wing and the ball skips out for a goal kick. Celtic are playing well but they need to focus when Leipzig fly quickly up the pitch.

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

20:39 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Kyogo nicks the ball off Haidara and looks to sending Celtic up the pitch. Instead Haidara sticks with him and forces him out to the left side.

Kyogo lays the ball off to Maeda who gives it to Taylor on the overlap. Taylor’s early cross comes into the box but none of his teammates are there to get to the pass.

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

20:36 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Xaver Schlager gets away from Reo Hatate who flies into a sliding tackle and takes out the midfielder. Hatate collects the first yellow card of the game but manages to stop the developing Leipzig attack.

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

20:34 , Jack Rathborn

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(EPA)

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

20:31 , Michael Jones

30 mins: This is impressive stuff from Celtic who attack down the right side before sending it inside to Haksabanovic who curls a cross into the box and expertly picks out Kyogo Furuhashi who turns his header over the crossbar!

He has to hit the target there at the very least. Will Celtic start to rue these missed chances?

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

20:29 , Michael Jones

27 mins: OFF THE WOODWORK!

Celtic are denied as Matt O’Riley strikes one from outside the box and rattles the right-hand post. The ball bounces back out to the home side who flick it over to the opposite side of the box where Greg Taylor nods his own effort onto the top of the crossbar!

Celtic cannot get any closer than that!

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

20:27 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Saed Haksabanovic drills a low corner into the near post where Greg Taylor flicks it into the middle of the area. There’s a bit of a scramble but Josko Gvardiol hooks the ball away for the German side.

This is good from Celtic. They’re causing Leipzig some trouble.

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

20:23 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Reo Hatate has his pocket picked in the middle of the pitch by Haidara who looks to play in Nkunku only for O’Riley to dive across the path of the ball to complete the interception.

Celtic break but can’t create a chance to shoot before they lose possession and allow Leipzig to bomb back at them. Timo Werner is given the ball on the left side and he darts into the penalty area and shoots but Mortiz Jenz puts in a much-needed block for Celtic.

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

20:20 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Celtic are really trying to pass the ball quickly. Taylor feeds one through midfield to Kyogo Furuhashi who turns towards goal as overhits a through ball into the box as Daizen Maeda makes a run from the left wing.

He can’t catch up to the ball before it runs out of play.

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

20:18 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Haidara threads the ball into the box to Andre Silva who lays it off to Timo Werner. He tries to sneak in behind but gets hounded and has to release the ball.

Cameron Carter-Vickers attempts to clear the danger but Dominik Szoboszlai piles the pressure on with the defender managing to eventually hoof one up the pitch.

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

20:17 , Michael Jones

12 mins: As happened in Germany last week this match is swinging from end to end. Celtic throw men into the box back quite open up the right angle to get a shot away.

O’Riley then loses possession and RB Leipzig sweep forward on the counter-attack before an effort from Amadou Haidara is blocked inside the penalty area.

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

20:13 , Michael Jones

9 mins: The ball gets fizzed across Celtic’s penalty area and looks to be heading for Dominik Szoboszlai at the back post but Greg Taylor manages to get back and block off the forward before the ball reaches him.

Solid defending.

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

20:08 , Michael Jones

6 mins: The corner is defended well by Celtic before the ball comes over to Mohamed Simakan who is taken out by Matt O’Riley. Leipzig win a free kick on the right wing but the set piece comes to nothing as the ball bounces behind off Josko Gvardiol.

Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

20:06 , Michael Jones

3 mins: RB Leipzig are trying to silence this partisan crowd who are fully behind the Hoops tonight. The German side focus on keeping possession before beating the Celtic press and sending the ball into Christopher Nkunku.

He feeds the ball over to Dominik Szoboszlai who switches the play and wins the visitors a corner.

Kick off: Celtic 0-0 RB Leipzig

20:03 , Michael Jones

Saed Haksabanovic gets the match underway and sends the ball back to his oven defence before it get booted long and goes out for a Leipzig goal kick.

Chance! The German side look to play out from the back but Celtic recover the ball high up the pitch and work it down theright wing. Liel Abada whips in a cross that Daizen Maeda nods over the crossbar!

Celtic vs RB Leipzig

19:57 , Michael Jones

The teams make their way out onto the pitch at Celtic Park. The Scottish side need to win tonight to keep their hopes of reaching the last 16 alive.

They should prove to be a more difficult prospect to beat tonight in front of their home fans but RB Leipzig have their own eyes on a place in the knockouts.

This is a big game with plenty of rewards for the winner. Kick off comes next...

Celtic vs RB Leipzig

19:52 , Michael Jones

Celtic have lost two of their three European matches against RB Leipzig, but both defeats came away from home, with the Glasgow side winning 2-1 in the other game in November 2018 in the Europa League.

This will be RB Leipzig’s sixth European match against a Scottish opponent - they’ve won their three home games but lost both of their games in Scotland, 2-1 to Celtic in 2018 and 3-1 to Rangers in the Europa League semi-final last season.

Celtic vs RB Leipzig

19:47 , Michael Jones

Reaction and match report still to come from City’s draw with Copenhagen but the focus now moves over to Glasgow where Celtic prepare to take on RB Leipzig.

Here’s a reminder of the two teams:

Celtic XI: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor, O’Riley, Hatate, Abada, Haksbanovic, Maeda, Furuhashi

RB Leipzig XI: Blaswich, Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum, Haidara, Schlager, Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner, Andre Silva

Full-time: Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

19:44 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: There goes the final whistle. Manchester City are held to a point after going down to 10-men in the first half. They were never really in danger of conceding but couldn’t create enough clear chances to get themselves ahead.

City stay top of Group G and remain unbeaten in the Champions League this season. They’re up to 10 points and a draw between Dortmund and Sevilla will send them through to the round of 16.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

19:39 , Michael Jones

90 mins: There’s going to be three minutes of added time to play. Ilkay Gundogan takes a shot from outside the box and sends it straight down the throat of Kamil Grabara.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

19:38 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Aymeric Laporte is taken off with Nathan Ake coming on for the final three minutes of the 90. City look like they’re going to take a point out of this game.

That may be enough to secure qualification to the knockouts depending on the result of Borussia Dortmund’s match against Sevilla later on.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

19:33 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Save! Joao Cancelo brings the ball inside from the left wing before blasting an effort at goal that Kamil Grabara turns wide of the right-hand post!

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

19:32 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Marko Stamenic is booked for a foul in midfield and will miss the next match for Copenhagen. City flick the ball into the box but the home side manage to clear the danger easily enough.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

19:30 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Phil Foden has scored five goals in the last three games for Manchester City. If he scores again tonight then he’ll guarantee City a spot in the knockout stages.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

19:25 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Pep Guardiola has readied a couple of changes with Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden waiting on the sidelines. There’s a break in play after Manuel Akanji took a knock and needed some treatment.

Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne are the two men taken off.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

19:22 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Chance! Victor Kristiansen slides a lovely ball into the box and curls a pass in behind Ruben Dias. The ball skips over to the far post where Johannesson lunges for the ball but just misses it and it rolls out of play.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

19:19 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Pep Guardiola may be thinking about making some changes if he wants to still win this game. The quality on the City bench could create a few more chances as this game enters the last 20 minutes.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

19:18 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Kevin De Bruyne sends a cross into the box but a defender beats Julian Alvarez to it in the air. The visitors then appeal for a penalty from the resultant corner but nothing comes from the incident.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

19:13 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Manchester City have scored in every game since 13th April which was a 0-0 against Atletico Madrid. That’s a 23 game streak of scoring but it’s looking as though that run is going to end.

Jack Grealish swings a corner into the penalty area and finds Rodri but he can’t control his effort and the ball goes wide of goal.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

19:08 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Isak Bergmann Johannesson comes on to replace Hakon Arnar Haraldsson for Copenhagen. Half an hour to play in this one and City are being made to work hard after going down to 10-men.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

19:06 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Close! City attack from the left side with Joao Cancelo pushing high up the pitch. He flicks the ball into the box but it gets nodded out to Alvarez who sends it back to Cancelo.

This time he slides a short pass to Grealish who guides the ball to the byline to match De Bruyne’s run. The midfielder gets to the pass then boots an effort into the near side-netting.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

19:04 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Khocholava takes out Grealish in the middle of the pitch and gives City a free kick. Grealish has a word with the referee and tells him that he’s been taken out at least four times now and only Valdemar Lund has been given a yellow card.

He’s not very happy out there.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

19:01 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Mohamed Daramy fires a pass across the box and Akanji works it behind for another corner before heading the set piece away too.

City then take over possession and work up the pitch but there’s no way into the penalty area and the attack fizzles out.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

18:57 , Jack Rathborn

(Action Images via Reuters)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

18:56 , Michael Jones

48 mins: There hasn’t been any further changes from either manager at half-time. Copenhagen have started the second half well and win themselve a corner after Rodri deflects the ball out of play.

Haraldsson is tasked with taking the set piece but he whips his effort into the side-netting of the goal.

Second half: Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

18:54 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Copenhagen get the match back underway. Manchester City are guaranteed a spot in the knockout stages if they manage to win tonight but they’ll have to do so with just 10-men.

HT Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

18:52 , Michael Jones

Copenhagen have kept four consecutive Champions League home clean sheets. The most recent player to net a Champions League away goal against them was Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid in December 2013.

The only club from outside the top five European leagues to have a longer run of successive Champions League home clean sheets is Celtic (six, 2004-2007).

Celtic vs RB Leipzig line-ups

18:47 , Michael Jones

Coming up at the conclusion of this game is Celtic’s match against RB Leipzig. The Scottish side need to win and will be boosted by the return of Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Here’s a look at both line-ups:

Celtic XI: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor, O’Riley, Hatate, Abada, Haksbanovic, Maeda, Furuhashi

RB Leipzig XI: Blaswich, Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum, Haidara, Schlager, Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner, Andre Silva

HT Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

18:44 , Michael Jones

Goalless at the break in Copenhagen but Manchester City are down to 10-men. Can they still conjure up a victory from here?

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

18:38 , Michael Jones

45+5 mins: An entertaining first-half - perhaps for all the wrong reasons - comes to an end with the match goalless. Man City have had a goal disallowed, they’ve missed a penalty and are down to 10-men thanks to Sergio Gomez’s red card.

What will the second half have in store for us?

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

18:33 , Michael Jones

45+3 mins: Ouch! A Man City corner is curled into the box and Manuel Akanji leaps for the ball shoulder-to-shoulder with Nicolai Boilesen.

The ball goes over both players but as the land Akanji falls onto Boilesen’s right leg and sends the defender down in pain. He gets some treatment from the medical staff and will play on for now.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

18:31 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Five minutes of stoppage time to be added on at the end of the first half after those three big VAR decisions.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

18:30 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Despite only having 10-men Manchester City are keeping hold off the ball with relative ease. Julian Alvarez looks for a way into the Copenhagen box and plays a one-two with Ilkay Gundogan but he can’t bring the return pass under control and the home side clear their lines.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

18:28 , Michael Jones

40 mins: Mohamed Daramy may think that he’s got more of a chance to get past Manuel Akanji rather than Joao Cancelo but as he knocks the ball around the makeshift right-back Akanji holds him off and allows the ball to run out of play for a goal kick.

No joy for the Copenhagen winger.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

18:23 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Joao Cancelo has been brought over to his natural positoon on the left side with Manuel Akanji pushed over to right-back. Cancelo combines with Grealish to get the ball down the left wing before he whips a cross into the box and sees it nodded away on the far side of the penalty area.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

18:21 , Michael Jones

34 mins: Pep Guardiola makes a substitution to shore up the back line and Ruben Dias comes on to replace Riyad Mahrez.

It’s not been a great night for Mahrez, his handball chalked off Rodri’s opener, then he missed a penalty and now he’s being hooked before half-time.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

18:18 , Michael Jones

31 mins: The referee also awards Copenhagen a free kick as Gomez made his foul just outside the penalty area. Haraldsson takes the free kick and boots his shot at goal straight into the wall.

Manuel Akanji with the block for Man City.

RED CARD! Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

18:16 , Michael Jones

28 mins: More VAR action now. This time it’s a check for a potential red card against Man City’s Sergio Gomez.

Hakon Arnar Haraldsson squeezes ahead of the City left-back on his way into the penalty area and Gomez comes across to stop him. He grabs hold of Haraldsson’s right arm and pulls him back before and tripping up the forward.

After the referee looks at the replay he jogs back onto the pitch and sends Gomez off for denying a goalscoring opportunity. City are down to 10-men!

SAVED! Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

18:12 , Michael Jones

25 mins: Riyad Mahrez is the man to take the spot kick and guides his left-footed strike over to the left side of the goal. It’s a perfect height of Kamil Grabara to leap to his right and push it well clear of the post!

Great save from the Copenhagen keeper!

Penalty to Man City!

18:11 , Michael Jones

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

24 mins: VAR is called into action once again as a cross strikes the arm of Nicolai Boilesen. The referee takes a look at the monitor and rules that this one is a handball too.

City have the chance to go ahead.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

18:09 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Kevin De Bruyne shimmies away from a defender and crosses the ball over to Riyad Mahrez. Mahrez heads the down to Rodri but this time the midfielder slices his shot well wide of the target.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

18:05 , Jack Rathborn

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

18:05 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Close! A corner for Copenhagen is fizzed into the box and misses everyone but curls in towards the goal. Ederson sticks out his left-hand and punches the ball out of the six-yard area before it gets cleared proper by Man City.

NO GOAL! Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

18:03 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Rodri’s opener has been chalked off!

There was a VAR check for a potential handball in the build-up to Rodri’s goal and the replays show that the ball brushed off Riyad Mahrez’s right-hand after Cancelo’s cross was cleared.

It was a deliberate handball but according to the new laws anytime the ball touches an attacking players hand in the build-up to a goal it is a handball.

The referee is called over to the monitor and then overturns the goal.

GOAL! Copenhagen 0-1 Man City (Rodri, 11’)⚽️

17:57 , Michael Jones

11 mins: Beautiful strike!

Joao Cancelo curls the ball into the box but it gets headed out of the box. The ball drops down to Riyad Mahrez who turns away from Valdermar Lund and Marko Stamenic.

Mahrez then dinks the ball over to Julian Alvarez who rolls it back to Rodri. He’s 25-yards out from goal and drills a right-footed effort at goal.

The strike is superb and even though Kamil Grabara gets a hand to it he can’t keep it out.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

17:55 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Save! Julian Alvarez is slipped into the left-side of the box and he makes a run in behind the Copenhagen defence. He takes a snapshot across the box but Kamil Grabara drops low and flicks it wide of the far post.

City start to form up for the corner but the referee awards Copenhagen a goal kick instead!

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

17:51 , Michael Jones

6 mins: City’s corner comes to nothing and they’re forced to send the ball all the way back to Ederson in goal.

He looks for his next pass before fully controlling the ball and it rolls away from him before crossing the byline and gifting Copenhagen a corner of their own.

The home side swing the ball into the area but De Bruyne is up highest to work it clear.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

17:49 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Lovely play from City who send the ball over to Grealish on the left side. He cuts into a more central area before giving it to Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez floats the ball over to the left wing once more where the ball is brought down by Kevin De Bruyne who curls a left-footed cross into the penalty area and wins City the first corner of the game.

Kick off: Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

17:46 , Michael Jones

Manchester City get the ball rolling in Denmark and work it around the back line before sliding a pass into Kevin De Bruyne. He whips a diagonal ball over to Jack Grealish who miscontrols it on the left wing and puts the ball out of play.

Copenhagen vs Man City

17:43 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. It’s a full house at the Parken stadium with Manchester City looking to repeat their performance from last week which saw them pump five goals past the Danish side.

Erling Haaland is on the bench but Julian Alvarez is a more than solid replacement and will want to impress tonight.

Kick off is up next...

Guardiola on Haaland

17:41 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola says that he didn’t speak with Erling Haaland before dropping him to the bench tonight but added that playing games every three games is stressful on the body and Haaland is being rested this evening.

Speaking about the Norwegian yesterday, Guardiola said: “He is one of the best. I have many very, very good strikers and Erling is one of them,

“He understands quickly and he is a nice guy. He is able to do this for the team, but we need to work together and that has happened. I speak a lot about him, but sometimes I should not have to because the numbers, they do this.”

Copenhagen vs Man City

17:35 , Michael Jones

Copenhagen have only lost one of their 13 home Champions League group games. However, that defeat was to Real Madrid in December 2013 who went on to win the competition that season.

Their last three home matches in the Champions League have finished goalless, the joint-longest such run in the competition - tied with Porto between April and November 2004.

Why ‘perfect’ Manuel Akanji is Manchester City’s best signing of the summer

17:30 , Michael Jones

For all the attention on Erling Haaland, a strange quirk of Manchester City’s ominous start to the Premier League season is that he may not even be their best signing from Borussia Dortmund this summer. After all, taking advantage of a generational talent’s release clause was always a no-brainer, even with competition from practically every elite club in Europe. There was much less fanfare and far fewer suitors for Manuel Akanji.

And yet Akanji’s start to life has suggested that his €17m deadline day arrival could ultimately be considered one of the steals of the season, despite it being a deal that initially felt unnecessary. The 27-year-old became the fifth senior recognised centre-half in Pep Guardiola’s squad at a point when, if anything, reinforcements were needed at full-back. City are certainly short in that department now following Kyle Walker’s groin injury.

Yet after a string of highly impressive displays in his natural position, Akanji showcased another string to his bow in the 4-0 win over Southampton: versatility. Guardiola named the back four that many expected at the Etihad, only in a different order. His preference for having both a left and right-footer at the centre of his defence meant Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias lined up on those respective sides.

Why ‘perfect’ Manuel Akanji is Man City’s best signing of the summer

Erling Haaland: The stats behind Man City striker’s march to Premier League top scorer

17:24 , Michael Jones

Erling Haaland’s march to the Premier League Golden Boot continued as he scored yet again for Manchester City this weekend.

The Norwegian’s goal against Southampton was his 15th in his first nine Premier League games and he leads the field by seven, despite Harry Kane’s flying start with Tottenham.

It appears only injury can stop Haaland winning the top-scorer award and he is already closing on some previous Golden Boot-winning goal tallies, which have been as low as 18 in the past.

Here we look at how soon Haaland could overtake the previous winners of the award, should he remain ever-present and keep up his scoring rate.

The stats behind Erling Haaland’s march to Premier League top scorer

Man City last trip to Copenhagen

17:18 , Michael Jones

Manchester City’s last trip to Copenhagen ended in a 2-2 draw back in the Europa League campaign in 2008/09. Stephen Ireland sent City 2-1 just after the hour mark before Martin Vingaard rescued a point for Copenhagen in stoppage time.

Last time out in Copenhagen? 🤔



Back in 2009, Stephen Ireland scored in our UEFA Cup Round of 16 tie at Parken 💫#ManCity pic.twitter.com/0bsHHdoSrG — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 11, 2022

‘We are in a good moment'

17:13 , Michael Jones

Riyad Mahrez says that Manchester City are in good form ahead of tonight’s Champions League tie against FC Copenhagen and puts their winning run down to resilience and consistency.

“We are in a good moment.” said the winger, “To be fair, every season we are in that way. When we have this focus, resilience and this consistency.

“We make it very difficult for our opponents.”

‘Killer in the box’ Erling Haaland has made Man City best in the world

17:07 , Michael Jones

FC Copenhagen’s stand-in captain Viktor Claesson admits stopping Manchester City and the “killer” Erling Haaland is the toughest footballing task he has ever faced.

The Sweden international and his colleagues were unable to halt or even slow City at the Etihad Stadium last week, slumping to a 5-0 defeat in their first of two Champions League clashes.

The reverse Group G fixture takes place in the Danish capital on Tuesday and, although City could make changes, with last-16 qualification not yet finalised Claesson is not expecting the task to get any easier.

Haaland will certainly be relishing the prospect of scoring more goals having already netted 20, including a double against Copenhagen last time round, in just 13 appearances for City this season.

‘Killer in the box’ Erling Haaland has made Man City best in the world

Versatile Cancelo starts again

17:01 , Michael Jones

Erling Haaland’s demotion to the bench tonight means defender João Cancelo is the only outfield player to start every match for Manchester City so far this season.

The 28-year-old will play at right-back this evening despite being a left-back by trade.

“I feel comfortable in both, right and left,” he said following Saturday’s victory over Southampton. “Even if the manager asks me to be a goalkeeper, I can also do it.

“I always try to do my best and try to help the team achieve the targets.”

Haaland starting from the bench

16:56 , Michael Jones

Erling Haaland has started all of Manchester City’s 13 games across all competitions this season and has scored 19 goals in the process but he has to make do with a spot on the bench tonight.

(AFP via Getty Images)

City target last 16

16:51 , Michael Jones

Victory this evening would secure City’s place in the Champions League knockout stages for the tenth season in succession. The last time they reached the last 16 with two group games to spare was in 2020/21.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Man City made ‘incredible decision’ with Manuel Akanji, Pep Guardiola claims

16:46 , Michael Jones

Erling Haaland may be commanding the headlines but Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City have also struck gold with their other summer signing from Borussia Dortmund, Manuel Akanji.

The Switzerland international has settled quickly since his deadline-day move to the Etihad Stadium, firstly slotting seamlessly into central defence.

He then showed his versatility with an accomplished performance filling in for the injured Kyle Walker at right-back in Saturday’s 4-0 Premier League stroll against Southampton.

“The club made an incredible decision with him,” said City boss Guardiola.

Man City made ‘incredible decision’ with Manuel Akanji, Pep Guardiola claims

Copenhagen vs Man City team changes

16:40 , Michael Jones

Copenhagen make four changes to the side that lost 5-0 against Manchester City at the Etihad stadium last week. Elias Jelert, Nicolai Boilesen, Valdemar Lund and Hakon Arnar Haraldsson all come into the starting line-up.

Pep Guardiola swaps out quite a few of the personnel from City’s win over Southampton at the weekend. Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Gomez join the defensive line with Ilkay Gundogan joining Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne in midfield. Up top Riyad Mahrez keeps his place but there is no room for Phil Foden or Erling Haaland as Julian Alvarez and Jack Grealish come in.

