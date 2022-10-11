Celtic vs RB Leipzig, Champions League live: score and latest updates - PA

08:07 PM

5 minutes

Leipzig showing bravery and composure to keep the ball under immense pressure in their own defensive third, you can see why so many teams are looking at left-sided defender Gvardiol. The German team work the ball through the thirds and Juranovic has to head behind for a corner after almost being caught under a cross.

08:04 PM

2 minutes

Almost the ideal start, Celtic making in-roads down the right. Hatate with a cute pass forward, and Maeda very nearly glanced home Juranovic's cross from seven yards out. Another flying Celtic start in this competition, but another missed opportunity for them.

08:02 PM

KICK OFF!

After a minute's silence in remembrance of the 10 people who lost their lives in a petrol station explosion in Donegal last weekend.

08:00 PM

Postecoglou's pre-match thoughts on BT

"We've got a strong line-up out there and hopefully it does a job.

"I think we just [want] to be really positive with our football. When we've done that and stuck to our principles, we've been more than competitive - we've just got to maintain our discipline towards our football tonight.

"I don't think there'll be many moments to take a breath. They're coming here looking for a result, we want a result. The two styles means both teams aren't going to sit back.

"It should be a cracking game. A result is always important. If we want to continue in the competition, we need a result tonight. It still comes off the back of a strong performance. That's what gives us the best chance of success."

07:56 PM

The players are on their way out

Can Celtic find the right balance between defence and attack tonight? Between pressurising Leipzig and sitting off? They will need to find it with the change of gear possessed by Nkunku and Werner.

06:58 PM

RB Leipzig team and subs

Starting XI: Blaswich, Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum, Haidara, Schlager, Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner, Andre Silva

Subs: Poulsen, Forsberg, Ba, Nickisch, Diallo, Novoa, Henrichs, Kampl.

06:58 PM

Celtic team and subs

Starting XI: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor, O'Riley, Hatate, Haksabanovic, Maeda, Furuhashi, Abada

Subs: Giakoumakis, Mooy, Turnbull, McCarthy, Bernabei, Abildgaard, Bain, Siegrist, Robertson, Forrest, Ralston, Welsh

03:39 PM

Celtic's European prospects are hanging by a thread

Consecutive group matches at Parkhead will determine Celtic's European fate this season, and the first of them comes against RB Leipzig tonight.

Celtic are bottom of their Champions League group with just one point from three matches despite broadly positive performances. They missed several chances in a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk and were undone by individual errors in their 3-1 defeat in Leipzig last week.

Considering Celtic's final match of the group stage is a trip to holders Real Madrid, they require two home wins against Leipzig and Shakhtar to give themselves a shout of Europa League qualification at the very least. It is not impossible that seven points might be enough to reach the Champions League last-16 as group runners-up, though.

Ange Postecoglou expected his side would grow into the competition given most players have not competed in the Champions League before but he cautioned that gaining experience would also teach the squad that each match is as difficult as the previous one.

"That's kind of what you hope for, that as we have more experiences at this level, that we become more accustomed to this level and what it means, and the fine lines between success and not having success," he said.

"But at the same time, it doesn't mean the challenge is any easier, because Leipzig are probably a better team today than they were in the first round.

"The one thing you know about this level, and that is what you need to get accustomed to, is that it is relentless. It is the highest level of club football so there are no easy games.

"You can play 100 games at Champions League level and you know the next one is still going to be difficult. That's the experience that you come through, that you go into every game understanding that.

"Maybe when you begin, you think it maybe gets easier. It doesn't. It stays exactly the same. It's why even some of the greatest sides haven't won it yet, because it's constantly demanding at this level."

Full team news on the way shortly.