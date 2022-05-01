Celtic vs Rangers: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - Old Firm preview today

(Getty Images)

Parkhead will be bouncing today if Celtic can secure an Old Firm victory over rivals Rangers - effectively guaranteeing the Scottish Premiership title in the process.

The Bhoys welcome their neighbours from across Glasgow boasting a six-point advantage in the title race with this the first of four remaining games.

Six league wins on the bounce have opened up a sizeable advantage for Celtic, who beat Rangers in their last SPFL meeting at Ibrox earlier this month before falling in a Scottish Cup semi-final meeting only a fortnight ago.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have struggled to juggle their domestic and European exploits but, after defeat to RB Leipzig in the Europa League on Thursday, can retain hope of defending their SPFL crown with a win on their neighbours’ home turf.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Celtic vs Rangers is scheduled for a 12pm BST kick-off today, Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Celtic Park in Glasgow will host the match.

Where to watch Celtic vs Rangers

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(PA)

Celtic vs Rangers team news

Josip Juranovic is the headline absentee for the hosts, who look to bring the likes of Tomas Rogic and David Turnbull back into their XI after being rested last time out.

Rangers are sweating over Aaron Ramsey and Kemar Roofe returning to their line-up after being forced to miss the trip to Germany, with Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hag both out. Leon Balogun is suspended.

Celtic vs Rangers prediction

With a six-point lead and vociferous home backing to their advantage, the Bhoys should have enough to secure the victory and, effectively, the title in this derby.

A 2-0 Celtic win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Story continues

Celtic wins: 161

Draws: 100

Rangers wins: 168