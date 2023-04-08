Celtic vs Rangers: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV channel, live stream, h2h results, odds today

(PA)

Celtic host Rangers in the Old Firm derby today, looking to take another huge step towards their latest Scottish Premiership title triumph.

Ange Postecoglou’s side currently sit nine points clear of their fiercest rivals and are on a run of 15 straight wins across all competitions. The last time they dropped points was at Ibrox in January, when Kyogo Furuhashi rescued a draw for Celtic late on.

That run includes the Scottish League Cup final victory over Rangers in February, and a treble-winning season is very much still on the cards. The two rivals meet later this month in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Even victory here is unlikely to be enough for Rangers to halt Celtic’s title charge, but it will at least lay down a marker ahead of that next cup clash.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Old Firm derby is scheduled for a 12:30pm BST kick-off time today on Saturday April 8, 2023.

The match will take place at Celtic Park in Glasgow.

Where to watch Celtic vs Rangers

TV channel: In the UK, Celtic vs Rangers will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 11:30am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the game live online via the Sky Go app.

Live coverage: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog today.

Celtic vs Rangers team news

Greg Taylor and Aaron Mooy are both back fit for Celtic, though Reo Hatate is a key absentee with a hamstring issue.

James Forrest is set to remain on the sidelines, while Tony Ralston and Liel Abada will miss a “couple of weeks”.

Rangers’ injury problems are clearing up ahead of this weekend’s clash, with Ianis Hagi set to be back from illness and Nicolas Raskin returning to training.

However, Steven Davis and Kemar Roofe are out for the season, while Tom Lawrence continues to battle a knee injury.

Ange Postecoglou has injury concerns to deal with ahead of the Old Firm (AFP via Getty Images)

Celtic vs Rangers prediction

It is set up to be a very special season for Celtic, regardless of what happens on Saturday afternoon, but Postecoglou’s side look well capable of inflicting more misery on their rivals.

The goals continue to flow for them, and while this is an obvious step up in opposition, it would be a surprise if they did not deliver in front of their home fans and move 12 points clear at the top.

Celtic to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Celtic wins: 163

Rangers wins: 168

Draws: 101

Celtic vs Rangers match odds

Celtic win: 8/11

Rangers win: 7/2

Draw: 29/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).