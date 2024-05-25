Celtic vs Rangers LIVE! Scottish Cup final match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Celtic vs Rangers – LIVE!

Celtic meet Rangers at Hampden Park for the Scottish Cup Final later today. Brendan Rodgers’ side won the Scottish Premiership earlier this month and have gone unbeaten in the Old Firm derby this season, so confidence will be high heading into a huge showdown at Scotland’s national stadium.

For Philippe Clement, it is a chance to add to the Scottish League Cup victory he won only months after taking the job. It would be a statement of intent despite a League campaign to have fallen away during the closing stages and an indication his team can truly challenge heading into his first full season in charge.

The first meeting between the two eternal rivals at this stage of the competition for over twenty years, it is some way to finish off what has been a dramatic season. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Celtic vs Rangers latest news

DISALLOWED GOAL! Sima's effort ruled out

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

16:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

79 mins: Fine work from Carter-Vickers to deny Raskin’s dangerous ball the chance to find a Rangers forward.

Sterling appears to be struggling.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

16:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

75 mins: Feels like we’re heading for extra-time, bar a potential moment of magic!

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

16:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

73 mins: Needless yellow card for Taylor, who reacted angrily to Cantwell going down on under his challenge.

The two appear to clash again as the Rangers man comes off.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

16:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

70 mins: Twenty minutes left of normal time and neither team have looked likely to score.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

16:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

65 mins: Fair to say Clement was not impressed with the decision to rule the goal out...

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

16:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

63 mins: Fascinating to see if this wakes Celtic up.

They’ve not been at their best today.

DISALLOWED GOAL! Celtic 0-0 Rangers

16:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

61 mins: VAR have overturned it! Raskin appeared to push Hart in the back, denying him the chance to claim the corner.

GOAL! Celtic 0-1 Rangers | Abdallah Sima '58

16:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

58 mins: GOAL!

Tavernier’s corner beats everyone but Sima at the back post, who doesn’t know much about it but bundles it over the line!

VAR will check...

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

16:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

54 mins: Chance for Forrest, who creates just enough space for a shot before being blocked off.

Story of the game so far!

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

16:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

51 mins: Good work from Scales to deny Silva the chance to run at goal after the forward barges through the middle of the park.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

16:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

49 mins: More of the same from in the opening stages.

Both teams cancelling each other out.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

16:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

45 mins: An awful lot of pyro gets us back underway.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

16:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Back underway!

Celtic's penalty appeal

15:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

Would have been very harsh...

HT: Celtic 0-0 Rangers

15:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

45 mins: A cagey first half comes to an end.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

15:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

42 mins: Rangers fuming that Sterling wasn’t awarded a free-kick just outside the box after a push from Scales.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

15:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

41 mins; Four minutes to go until half-time. Not much in the way of goalmouth action to report on.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

15:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

36 mins: Cantwell down injured after appearing to twist his knee.

Dowell warming up...

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

15:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

33 mins: A game of few chances so far but Celtic are probably just edging the better of it.

Rangers, however, do look dangerous on the counter.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

15:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

29 mins: Surging run from Johnston and Rangers do not clear.

While his shot is eventually blocked, Butland has to scramble to ensure it goes wide.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

15:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

24 mins: CHANCE FOR RANGERS!

Cantwell’s cross catches O’Riley out and the ball lands with Dessers, who sees his shot blocked by Carter-Vickers.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

15:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

23 mins: An O’Riley corner almost works its way to Kyogo at the back post but it’s far too weak.

Didn’t seem to expect it.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

15:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

22 mins: Celtic just looking to get a foot on the ball and limit Rangers. Huge scream for a handball against Ben Davies in the box after Kyogo’s header connects.

Would be very harsh to give that.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

15:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

20 mins: Rangers starting to build a platform. Cantwell and Tavernier have both managed to get dangerous crosses in, with the Gers far higher up the pitch.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

15:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

16 mins: Silva forces the first big save of the day, leaving Johnston for dead before looking to place one across Hart’s goal.

The shot, however, was pretty tame and collected easily.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

15:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

12 mins: Neither ‘keeper has had too much to do in these opening 12 minutes.

A reminder this is Joe Hart’s final game in football before he retires.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

15:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

10 mins: Game has settled down somewhat since a pretty open start.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

15:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: Carter-Vickers sprays one over to Maeda, who’s fine touch tees up a cross for Kyogo.

Balogun does very well to get there first.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

15:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: Rangers quite happy to press Celtic high, allowing McGregor to find an awful lot of space.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

15:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

04 mins: McGregor picks out Forrest with a cut back and the winger takes a lovely touch to create some space to shoot, though Balogun covers.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

15:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: Nice work from Diomande to rob McGregor of the ball before charging forward.

His ball to Dessers looked overhit but Rangers keep it alive, although Celtic eventually deal with it.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

15:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

02 mins: Maede causes Tavernier more problems but Balogun does well to slide across and cut him off.

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

15:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: Quite some atmosphere, as expected.

Celtic have a lot of the ball early doors, albeit without creating much right away.

KICK-OFF!

15:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Celtic vs Rangers

14:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

We are closing in on kick-off!

Celtic's recent record against Rangers is ominous

14:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

While a cup final can see the form go out the window, Celtic’s recent record against Rangers is very strong.

The Bhoys have lost just one of the last 11 derbies.

Philippe Clement speaks ahead of Celtic vs Rangers

14:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Gers coach Philippe Clement, meanwhile, said: "These are the great moments. It's an amazing occasion to have an Old Firm in a Cup final.

"John [Lundstram] has played a lot of minutes this season, around 5000. That's a lot of games, so we want more freshness. I expect an intense start and Nico Raskin has pushed hard in the last couple of weeks.

"The last couple of months have been crazy [with injuries]. It's not the preparation you want towards a cup final. It was a puzzle this week, too. Ridvan trained for the first time yesterday, but he's starting. It's not an excuse.

"We've only trained with the starting XI once this week. The two teams know each other well so it's always about tweaks. We won't finish with this XI so we worked with all the squad."

(Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Brendan Rodgers sends final pre-match message ahead of Celtic vs Rangers

14:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Speaking to BBC Scotland, the Bhoys boss said: “It's a wonderful occasion and one we are very excited about.

"James Forrest will be excited, despite being a multiple-time winner. I didn't need to change too much. The team has progressed throughout the season and we arrive here playing some fantastic football and fighting for each other. So, no need to change.

"I think we've done well in these games but this is a different occasion. You still need to turn up and perform. These types of games always bring different challenges but, as I told the players, they are only hurdles. We need to get over them and impose our way of playing.

"This is a club steeped in a great history of winning. But it's also for this team to create its own history and keep winning."

(Getty Images)

Celtic vs Rangers

14:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Dressed up for the big occasion as the two Glasgow giants do battle for the final time this season!

Rangers confirmed lineup

13:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Balogun, Davies, Ridvan; Diomande, Raskin; Cantwell, Sterling, Silva; Dessers

Subs: McCrorie, Lundstram, Jack, Matondo, Sima, Dowell, Wright, McCausland, McKinnon

Celtic confirmed lineup

13:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Oh, it’s early!

Celtic XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; McGregor, O’Riley, Hatate; Forrest, Kyogo, Maeda

Subs: Bain, Palma, Idah, Kuhn, Nawrocki, Tomoki, Bernardo, Ralston, Welsh

Celtic vs Rangers

13:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

15 minutes until team news for today’s Scottish Cup final.

Rangers fans pay tribute to Walter Smith

13:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Rangers fans were at Ibrox today as a statue for former manager Walter Smith was unveiled.

Smith, who died in 2021, led the Gers to five Scottish Cups as well as 10 League titles and six League Cups.

Celtic vs Rangers

13:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

A look inside one of the dressing rooms!

Celtic vs Rangers: Head to head (h2h) history and results

12:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Celtic wins: 168

Draws: 103

Rangers wins: 169

Celtic vs Rangers: Score prediction today

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

After claiming victory over Rangers just two weeks ago - and lifting the Scottish Premier League trophy last Saturday - Rodgers side are favourites to pick up their second consecutive Scottish Cup victory.

Celtic to win, 2-1.

(Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Rangers team news vs Celtic today

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Meanwhile, Philippe Clement’s side may be without John Souttar, Borna Barisic, Tom Lawrence, Oscar Cortes, Rabbi Matondo, Danilo and Connor Goldson.

(Getty Images)

Celtic team news vs Rangers today

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Celtic have a largely clean bill of health. Although Stephen Welsh is a doubt after the defender was substituted as the Hoops lifted the Scottish Premiership title.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Celtic vs Rangers: TV channel and live stream today

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One Scotland.

Live stream: The Old Firm will also be shown for free online via the BBC iPlayer and Sport website, as well as the Premier Sports streaming service.

Live blog: You can follow all the action LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

(REUTERS)

Welcome

12:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Rangers.

Kick-off from Hampden Park is at 3pm BST.