Celtic vs Rangers LIVE! Scottish Cup final match stream, latest score and goal updates today
Celtic meet Rangers at Hampden Park for the Scottish Cup Final later today. Brendan Rodgers’ side won the Scottish Premiership earlier this month and have gone unbeaten in the Old Firm derby this season, so confidence will be high heading into a huge showdown at Scotland’s national stadium.
For Philippe Clement, it is a chance to add to the Scottish League Cup victory he won only months after taking the job. It would be a statement of intent despite a League campaign to have fallen away during the closing stages and an indication his team can truly challenge heading into his first full season in charge.
The first meeting between the two eternal rivals at this stage of the competition for over twenty years, it is some way to finish off what has been a dramatic season. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Celtic vs Rangers latest news
DISALLOWED GOAL! Sima's effort ruled out
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
16:42 , Jonathan Gorrie
79 mins: Fine work from Carter-Vickers to deny Raskin’s dangerous ball the chance to find a Rangers forward.
Sterling appears to be struggling.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
16:38 , Jonathan Gorrie
75 mins: Feels like we’re heading for extra-time, bar a potential moment of magic!
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
16:36 , Jonathan Gorrie
73 mins: Needless yellow card for Taylor, who reacted angrily to Cantwell going down on under his challenge.
The two appear to clash again as the Rangers man comes off.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
16:33 , Jonathan Gorrie
70 mins: Twenty minutes left of normal time and neither team have looked likely to score.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
16:28 , Jonathan Gorrie
65 mins: Fair to say Clement was not impressed with the decision to rule the goal out...
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
16:26 , Jonathan Gorrie
63 mins: Fascinating to see if this wakes Celtic up.
They’ve not been at their best today.
DISALLOWED GOAL! Celtic 0-0 Rangers
16:25 , Jonathan Gorrie
61 mins: VAR have overturned it! Raskin appeared to push Hart in the back, denying him the chance to claim the corner.
GOAL! Celtic 0-1 Rangers | Abdallah Sima '58
16:22 , Jonathan Gorrie
58 mins: GOAL!
Tavernier’s corner beats everyone but Sima at the back post, who doesn’t know much about it but bundles it over the line!
VAR will check...
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
16:18 , Jonathan Gorrie
54 mins: Chance for Forrest, who creates just enough space for a shot before being blocked off.
Story of the game so far!
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
16:14 , Jonathan Gorrie
51 mins: Good work from Scales to deny Silva the chance to run at goal after the forward barges through the middle of the park.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
16:12 , Jonathan Gorrie
49 mins: More of the same from in the opening stages.
Both teams cancelling each other out.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
16:09 , Jonathan Gorrie
45 mins: An awful lot of pyro gets us back underway.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
16:07 , Jonathan Gorrie
Back underway!
Celtic's penalty appeal
15:57 , Jonathan Gorrie
Would have been very harsh...
🗣️'I don't think there's a lot he can do but we've seen them given this season.'
Should Celtic have been awarded a penalty for a handball against Ben Davies?
HT: Celtic 0-0 Rangers
15:51 , Jonathan Gorrie
45 mins: A cagey first half comes to an end.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
15:46 , Jonathan Gorrie
42 mins: Rangers fuming that Sterling wasn’t awarded a free-kick just outside the box after a push from Scales.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
15:44 , Jonathan Gorrie
41 mins; Four minutes to go until half-time. Not much in the way of goalmouth action to report on.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
15:40 , Jonathan Gorrie
36 mins: Cantwell down injured after appearing to twist his knee.
Dowell warming up...
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
15:38 , Jonathan Gorrie
33 mins: A game of few chances so far but Celtic are probably just edging the better of it.
Rangers, however, do look dangerous on the counter.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
15:34 , Jonathan Gorrie
29 mins: Surging run from Johnston and Rangers do not clear.
While his shot is eventually blocked, Butland has to scramble to ensure it goes wide.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
15:29 , Jonathan Gorrie
24 mins: CHANCE FOR RANGERS!
Cantwell’s cross catches O’Riley out and the ball lands with Dessers, who sees his shot blocked by Carter-Vickers.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
15:27 , Jonathan Gorrie
23 mins: An O’Riley corner almost works its way to Kyogo at the back post but it’s far too weak.
Didn’t seem to expect it.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
15:27 , Jonathan Gorrie
22 mins: Celtic just looking to get a foot on the ball and limit Rangers. Huge scream for a handball against Ben Davies in the box after Kyogo’s header connects.
Would be very harsh to give that.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
15:24 , Jonathan Gorrie
20 mins: Rangers starting to build a platform. Cantwell and Tavernier have both managed to get dangerous crosses in, with the Gers far higher up the pitch.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
15:21 , Jonathan Gorrie
16 mins: Silva forces the first big save of the day, leaving Johnston for dead before looking to place one across Hart’s goal.
The shot, however, was pretty tame and collected easily.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
15:20 , Jonathan Gorrie
12 mins: Neither ‘keeper has had too much to do in these opening 12 minutes.
A reminder this is Joe Hart’s final game in football before he retires.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
15:13 , Jonathan Gorrie
10 mins: Game has settled down somewhat since a pretty open start.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
15:11 , Jonathan Gorrie
07 mins: Carter-Vickers sprays one over to Maeda, who’s fine touch tees up a cross for Kyogo.
Balogun does very well to get there first.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
15:11 , Jonathan Gorrie
07 mins: Rangers quite happy to press Celtic high, allowing McGregor to find an awful lot of space.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
15:08 , Jonathan Gorrie
04 mins: McGregor picks out Forrest with a cut back and the winger takes a lovely touch to create some space to shoot, though Balogun covers.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
15:07 , Jonathan Gorrie
03 mins: Nice work from Diomande to rob McGregor of the ball before charging forward.
His ball to Dessers looked overhit but Rangers keep it alive, although Celtic eventually deal with it.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
15:06 , Jonathan Gorrie
02 mins: Maede causes Tavernier more problems but Balogun does well to slide across and cut him off.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers
15:04 , Jonathan Gorrie
01 mins: Quite some atmosphere, as expected.
Celtic have a lot of the ball early doors, albeit without creating much right away.
KICK-OFF!
15:03 , Jonathan Gorrie
Away we go!
Celtic vs Rangers
14:51 , Jonathan Gorrie
We are closing in on kick-off!
Celtic's recent record against Rangers is ominous
14:40 , Jonathan Gorrie
While a cup final can see the form go out the window, Celtic’s recent record against Rangers is very strong.
The Bhoys have lost just one of the last 11 derbies.
Philippe Clement speaks ahead of Celtic vs Rangers
14:24 , Jonathan Gorrie
Gers coach Philippe Clement, meanwhile, said: "These are the great moments. It's an amazing occasion to have an Old Firm in a Cup final.
"John [Lundstram] has played a lot of minutes this season, around 5000. That's a lot of games, so we want more freshness. I expect an intense start and Nico Raskin has pushed hard in the last couple of weeks.
"The last couple of months have been crazy [with injuries]. It's not the preparation you want towards a cup final. It was a puzzle this week, too. Ridvan trained for the first time yesterday, but he's starting. It's not an excuse.
"We've only trained with the starting XI once this week. The two teams know each other well so it's always about tweaks. We won't finish with this XI so we worked with all the squad."
Brendan Rodgers sends final pre-match message ahead of Celtic vs Rangers
14:21 , Jonathan Gorrie
Speaking to BBC Scotland, the Bhoys boss said: “It's a wonderful occasion and one we are very excited about.
"James Forrest will be excited, despite being a multiple-time winner. I didn't need to change too much. The team has progressed throughout the season and we arrive here playing some fantastic football and fighting for each other. So, no need to change.
"I think we've done well in these games but this is a different occasion. You still need to turn up and perform. These types of games always bring different challenges but, as I told the players, they are only hurdles. We need to get over them and impose our way of playing.
"This is a club steeped in a great history of winning. But it's also for this team to create its own history and keep winning."
Celtic vs Rangers
14:11 , Jonathan Gorrie
Dressed up for the big occasion as the two Glasgow giants do battle for the final time this season!
Rangers confirmed lineup
13:54 , Jonathan Gorrie
Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Balogun, Davies, Ridvan; Diomande, Raskin; Cantwell, Sterling, Silva; Dessers
Subs: McCrorie, Lundstram, Jack, Matondo, Sima, Dowell, Wright, McCausland, McKinnon
Celtic confirmed lineup
13:49 , Jonathan Gorrie
Oh, it’s early!
Celtic XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; McGregor, O’Riley, Hatate; Forrest, Kyogo, Maeda
Subs: Bain, Palma, Idah, Kuhn, Nawrocki, Tomoki, Bernardo, Ralston, Welsh
Celtic vs Rangers
13:44 , Jonathan Gorrie
15 minutes until team news for today’s Scottish Cup final.
Rangers fans pay tribute to Walter Smith
13:18 , Jonathan Gorrie
Rangers fans were at Ibrox today as a statue for former manager Walter Smith was unveiled.
Smith, who died in 2021, led the Gers to five Scottish Cups as well as 10 League titles and six League Cups.
Celtic vs Rangers
13:10 , Jonathan Gorrie
A look inside one of the dressing rooms!
Celtic vs Rangers: Head to head (h2h) history and results
12:39 , Jonathan Gorrie
Celtic wins: 168
Draws: 103
Rangers wins: 169
Celtic vs Rangers: Score prediction today
12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie
After claiming victory over Rangers just two weeks ago - and lifting the Scottish Premier League trophy last Saturday - Rodgers side are favourites to pick up their second consecutive Scottish Cup victory.
Celtic to win, 2-1.
Rangers team news vs Celtic today
12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie
Meanwhile, Philippe Clement’s side may be without John Souttar, Borna Barisic, Tom Lawrence, Oscar Cortes, Rabbi Matondo, Danilo and Connor Goldson.
Celtic team news vs Rangers today
12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
Celtic have a largely clean bill of health. Although Stephen Welsh is a doubt after the defender was substituted as the Hoops lifted the Scottish Premiership title.
12:25 , Jonathan Gorrie
Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Rangers.
Kick-off from Hampden Park is at 3pm BST.