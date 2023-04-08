Celtic 3-2 Rangers LIVE! Tavernier goal - Old Firm derby match stream, latest score and updates today

(PA)

Celtic vs Rangers LIVE!

The Old Firm derby takes place in Glasgow this afternoon as Rangers desperately try to eat into Celtic’s commanding Scottish Premiership title lead before it’s too late. 15 straight wins since their last-gasp draw at Ibrox to kick off 2023 has seen Ange Postecoglou’s side maintain a nine-point lead at the summit as they march towards a 53rd domestic title with only seven matches remaining.

Rangers have also been in superb form since the World Cup break, winning 10 games on the bounce and 10 in succession away from home - their only loss since November coming in the 2-1 League Cup final defeat by their fiercest rivals at Hampden Park last month. This is must-win territory for Michael Beale’s team if they are to have any hope at all of a dramatic late title heist, but Rangers have not beaten Celtic all season and are without a win at Celtic Park on their last five visits.

These two sides also face off back at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-finals later this month as the Hoops eye a domestic treble. Follow Celtic vs Rangers in the Old Firm derby live below!

Celtic vs Rangers latest news

GOAL! Tavernier heads in 100th Rangers goal

GOAL! Jota punishes woeful Souttar error

GOAL! Kyogo restores Celtic lead after break

GOAL! Tavernier equalises with special free-kick

GOAL! Kyogo fires home emphatic opener

NO GOAL! Morelos effort ruled out for push

NO GOAL! Kyogo strike chalked off for offside

14:21 , George Flood

90 mins: FIVE minutes of added time for Rangers to find that equaliser...

14:21 , George Flood

88 mins: That should be it as South Korean forward Oh Hyeon-gyu is sent clear for Celtic.

No idea who he thought was up with him there though as his pass inside falls safe.

A real lack of awareness costs Celtic a fourth goal that would surely have put this thrilling derby to bed.

14:18 , George Flood

85 mins: Kyogo and Maeda make way for Turnbull and Bernabei for Celtic.

Colak and Lundstram replace Morelos and Davies for Rangers.

Story continues

14:16 , George Flood

83 mins: You cannot take your eyes off this electric derby for a single second.

Celtic press to restore their two-goal lead at one end, with the likes if Kyogo and Oh pushing hard to create further chances.

Rangers then get down the other end but the likes of Morelos, Sakala and Kent are too hesistant to pull the trigger.

Morelos in particular had a glaring chance to shoot but chose instead to pass. That could have been 3-3!

14:15 , George Flood

14:12 , George Flood

80 mins: So, so close to 101 and an equaliser for Tavernier, who bursts into the box again to head just wide from a free-kick.

GOAL! Celtic 3-2 Rangers | James Tavernier 78'

14:09 , George Flood

78 mins: This ain’t over yet!

Tavernier ghosts in at the back post unmarked to head in Barisic’s cross and his 100th goal for Rangers.

A bouncing Celtic Park falls quiet once again.

What a game this is. We’re all set up for a grandstand finish!

(PA)

14:08 , George Flood

74 mins: Two more Celtic changes after the third goal.

Postecoglou sends on Oh and Haksabanovic in place of O’Riley and Jota.

GOAL! Celtic 3-1 Rangers | Jota 72'

14:04 , George Flood

72 mins: An absolute calamity from Rangers.

It’s another defensive nightmare as Souttar attempts to knock the ball back for Allan McGregor.

But he leaves far too much for the 41-year-old to do and the more sprightly Jota gets there first, going round the goalkeeper and finishing with ease.

That should be that.

(Getty Images)

14:01 , George Flood

68 mins: Celtic are piling more pressure on Rangers now, with the visitors having to negotiate a number of corners into the box.

Beale’s first change of the afternoon sees Sakala replace Tillman.

14:00 , George Flood

65 mins: Cantwell goes down clutching his face before Maeda then fouls Tillman and is barged into the American by Jack.

All getting a bit silly at times, as you might expect!

Watch: Kyogo puts Celtic back in front

13:59 , George Flood

👏 Jota's perseverance

🙆‍♂️ @Kyogo_Furuhashi's nutmeg finish



Kyogo puts the Celts in the lead for the second time 📽#CELRAN | #cinchPrem | #COYBIG🍀



pic.twitter.com/dtaoqlu3r6 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 8, 2023

13:58 , George Flood

64 mins: Celtic are rocking now and only a vital piece of defending inside the box denies Kyogo on a hat-trick.

GOAL! Celtic 2-1 Rangers | Kyogo Furuhashi 62’

13:53 , George Flood

62 mins: Celtic are back in front and it’s another Old Firm double for Kyogo!

But what woeful defending from Ben Davies, who initially clears Jota’s cross high into the air.

His second hesitant attempt bounces off the Portuguese and straight into the path of Kyogo, who needs no second invitation to fire past Allan McGregor from close range.

(REUTERS)

13:52 , George Flood

61 mins: Will Michael Beale follow suit? Rangers surely need to go for this.

A draw is certainly no good.

13:52 , George Flood

60 mins: Another warning shot for Rangers as Jota fires low into the side netting.

Postecoglou is going to his bench first just past the hour mark, with Iwata replacing Mooy in midfield.

Reverses the only change he made to his starting XI today.

13:51 , George Flood

59 mins: Rangers look extremely vulnerable as Celtic counter at blistering pace.

But the visitors hold the line well and Kyogo is flagged offside as he collects Mooy’s through ball.

13:49 , George Flood

57 mins: Incredible goalmouth drama!

Mooy’s cross causes panic in the Rangers box and Allan McGregor slaps away from Jota after O’Riley had tried to squeeze home from a tough angle.

The ball falls kindly for Kyogo, whose blasted effort is cleared off the line brilliantly by Barisic.

But the offside flag is up again - it wouldn’t have counted. Jota was the man off.

13:47 , George Flood

55 mins: Celtic may well have weathered the storm now as they race off in search of a second goal of their own.

End-to-end stuff at the start of the second half! A real frenetic pace to this derby clash.

Maeda is just about squeezed out and then a cross is lofted above the head of Kyogo, allowing Allan McGregor to claim.

A couple of off-the-ball clashes go unpunished.

13:44 , George Flood

53 mins: The Celtic fans are beginning to grumble now as Rangers continue their impressive start to this second half.

A dangerous free-kick is nodded inside at the back post by Souttar - making his first start since the first day of the season in place of the injured Connor Goldson - before Cantwell lashes wide on the volley.

This is really promising from Beale’s side.

13:43 , George Flood

51 mins: Another Morelos opportunity from the resulting corner!

He loses his marker before producing a goal-bound header that is inadvertently blocked by his own team-mate in Jack.

13:42 , George Flood

49 mins: Rangers are probing dangerously in search of a second goal now.

They are knocking it around well, switching from left to right and peppering the Celtic box with crosses from both sides.

Carter-Vickers sees off a cross intended for Tillman before a botched clearance leads to a Morelos chance, with the Colombian denied by Hart.

Big save.

13:39 , George Flood

47 mins: A lively start to the second period as Celtic force an early corner through Jota.

Rangers look to break after Mooy is caught in possession by Morelos, only for the Australian midfielder to then pull him down immediately by his ankle in a rugby challenge to stop the counter-attack.

Another yellow card - sixth of the game and four for Celtic.

Second half

13:37 , George Flood

Back underway at Celtic Park!

No changes from either manager at the interval.

Both Postecoglou and Beale will hope that this stays at 11 vs 11, with tempers rising and tackles flying in before half-time.

Carter-Vickers, McGregor and O’Riley have all been cautioned for Celtic, with Raskin and Cantwell in the book for Rangers.

13:32 , George Flood

Most people on social media feel that Morelos goal should have stood...

Was it the right decision to rule out Alfredo Morelos' goal for Rangers in the Old Firm derby?



LIVE: https://t.co/AHAPxtL5pj#CELRAN — Standard Sport (@standardsport) April 8, 2023

Watch: Tavernier nets sublime free-kick

13:26 , George Flood

Here’s that brilliant free-kick from Tavernier in all its glory - his 99th goal for Rangers.

Could Hart have done better?

JAMES TAVERNIER THAT IS SENSATIONAL 🤯🚀pic.twitter.com/Z3cJUyfti4 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 8, 2023

Half-time

13:21 , George Flood

Celtic 1-1 Rangers

All to play for in the second half of this captivating Old Firm derby!

Rangers skipper James Tavernier with an outrageous free-kick on the stroke of half-time to cancel out Kyogo’s rifled opener from inside the box.

Both Kyogo and Alfredo Morelos also saw early efforts ruled out.

13:19 , George Flood

47 mins: The latest booking is for Cantwell - a silly foul over by the touchline.

GOAL! Celtic 1-1 Rangers | James Tavernier 45'

13:17 , George Flood

45 mins: WHAT A GOAL!

An unbelievable right-footed free-kick from Rangers captain Tavernier beats Hart and crashes in off the underside of the crossbar.

Wow. Wow. Wow.

Celtic Park silenced. Such a shame there are no away fans inside to witness that!

(Getty Images)

13:16 , George Flood

42 mins: Both teams are still giving the ball away far too often.

Kent squeezes his way to the byline for Rangers, with his cut-back cleared.

Tillman takes possession on the edge of the box and is brought down by O’Riley.

Yellow card for the Celtic midfielder and a free-kick in a great position for Rangers before the break.

It’s about 30 yards out and dead central.

13:12 , George Flood

40 mins: Into the final five minutes of this absorbing first half, with the Old Firm heat just being turned up a notch as the furious tackles fly in thick and fast.

The game has flown by to this point.

Superb challenge from Johnston there on Tillman. Wonderfully timed.

13:11 , George Flood

37 mins: The first real flashpoint of this derby comes after a tame foul on Johnston.

But Callum McGregor and Raskin then get into it, pushing and shoving in front of the referee.

It’s quickly defused, but both players receive yellow cards.

Watch: Morelos effort ruled out for Rangers

13:09 , George Flood

Was this the right decision?

Ally McCoist certainly wasn’t happy with it on Sky...

Morelos has the ball in the net, but it's been disallowed! Was it a foul? 🤔pic.twitter.com/twiwsQEkmI — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 8, 2023

13:08 , George Flood

35 mins: Celtic still aren’t controlling this game despite going in front.

They have the lead and have created the better chances, but Rangers are far from out of this.

They need to keep forcing those sloppy errors in possession and then look to capitalise.

Watch: Kyogo fires Celtic ahead

13:07 , George Flood

KYOGO! Calm as you like from the Celtic forward! 💪pic.twitter.com/beU9AMnZGv — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 8, 2023

13:05 , George Flood

30 mins: Jota is looking really dangerous for Celtic now, getting in behind the defence to race onto a long ball into the right channel before his attempted cross is claimed by Allan McGregor.

McGregor then has to be alert to keep out a long-range strike from the Portuguese that moves all over the place in the air before being repelled.

13:03 , George Flood

29 mins: Rangers are undeterred by that setback and Tillman flashes a low shot just wide of Hart’s far post.

GOAL! Celtic 1-0 Rangers | Kyogo Furuhashi 26'

12:58 , George Flood

26 mins: No doubt about that one!

Taylor gets forward down the Celtic left and delivers a cross that is taken well by O’Reilly, who puts it through the legs of Tavernier.

His cutback then finds Kyogo, who takes one touch before rifling an unstoppable effort into the back of the net.

What a finish - his fourth in three Old Firm games and 27th of the season.

(Getty Images)

12:56 , George Flood

22 mins: Celtic are trying to up the tempo now after that reprieve but they are still so, so careless in possession.

Maeda, Mooy, Carter-Vickers... no one seems immune from giving the ball away cheaply.

Rangers will sense a huge opportunity here.

GOOOAA....NO!

12:53 , George Flood

19 mins: A goal disallowed for both sides in the opening 20 minutes!

Aggressive Rangers force a corner on the far side and Morelos guides home from close range after no shortage of holding and an apparent push on Johnston.

Referee Kevin Clancy immediately ruled it out and the VAR concurs.

That looked harsh, it must be said. They were both pushing and holding.

12:50 , George Flood

17 mins: Callum McGregor drives forward from midfield and finds Jota, who ignores the overlapping run of Mooy and cuts inside to take on Barisic.

He ends up unleashing a powerful drive that is well parried by Allan McGregor.

Watch: Kyogo goal ruled out for offside

12:49 , George Flood

Kyogo had the ball in the net but it has been ruled offside! 😮pic.twitter.com/hjUwisY5IV — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 8, 2023

12:48 , George Flood

14 mins: Still a number of misplaced passes from Celtic, which will certainly annoy Postecoglou.

Rangers are trying to be adventurous moving forward, though on that occasion the door is firmly closed by some solid defending from Johnston.

12:45 , George Flood

12 mins: Nifty football from Celtic as Maeda cuts inside dangerously off the left flank and skilfully tees up Callum McGregor, whose low drive is saved comfortably by namesake Allan.

12:43 , George Flood

10 mins: Celtic have settled down somewhat in the last few minutes, passing the ball around with more care and purpose.

But Rangers are defending rigidly for the most part, with the likes of Cantwell getting back to help out.

The former Norwich playmaker earns his team a pressure-relieving goal kick.

12:41 , George Flood

7 mins: This is as off-the-pace a start as you are likely to see from Celtic, despite having that early goal disallowed and the superb atmosphere being created by the 60,000 home fans.

They continue to give the ball away so cheaply, and now Carter-Vickers has been booked for chopping down Morelos.

That’s a fifth yellow card of the season for the former Tottenham centre-back.

GOOOAA....NO!

12:38 , George Flood

5 mins: Celtic have started sloppily, uncharacteristically misplacing passes all over the pitch in the opening minutes.

But Johnston flights in a decent cross to Kyogo, who has acres of space as he takes the ball down well on his chest before firing past McGregor at his front post.

Celtic Park erupts, but the offside flag is up. Right decision. No goal.

12:36 , George Flood

3 mins: Celtic are looking shaky at the back early on, with Carter-Vickers sending an ill-conceived pass all the way back from the Rangers half.

Hart races out of hix box to try and get there, but in the end it’s tidied up well by Swedish defender Starfelt.

12:34 , George Flood

2 mins: Early signs of promise from Rangers, who are looking to get Morelos free inside the box.

A horrible error gifts possession to Kent, who has a real chance to force an early opening but Carter-Vickers stands his ground well and the opportunity is lost.

A poor ball is easily gathered by Hart.

Kick-off

12:32 , George Flood

A spectacular show in that lively corner of Celtic Park as ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone” belts out around the ground.

Superb noise before kick-off.

Such a shame there are no away fans to make this a real spectacle.

Here we go!

12:28 , George Flood

Here come the teams at Celtic Park! Wall-to-wall noise.

Just the 60,000 Celtic supporters in attendance today, with no away fans whatsoever.

A tough task made all the more harder for Rangers.

12:18 , George Flood

Final preparations at Celtic Park!

Kick-off is less than 15 minutes away.

(REUTERS)

12:12 , George Flood

Here are the pre-match thoughts of Michael Beale, speaking to Rangers TV:

🎙️ Michael Beale spoke to @RangersTV ahead of today's match against Celtic.



📺 RangersTV subscribers outside the UK can watch the match live.



👉 Subscribe To RTV: https://t.co/nLczsr3Wob pic.twitter.com/aIovi5NOQh — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 8, 2023

Beale: Title is Celtic’s to throw away

11:59 , George Flood

Rangers are unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership since Michael Beale left QPR to become Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s successor at Ibrox in late November.

In most other leagues their sensational form would see them runaway leaders, but unfortunately Celtic have notched up 15 consecutive wins to open up that nine-point lead at the summit.

Beale knows his side must win today to have any chance whatsoever of pulling off the most extraordinary late title hijack, but even then it surely won’t be nearly enough with no other teams stepping up to do them a favour.

"Since I came back in it is 15 league games, 14 wins and a draw,” he said.

"We have played our part. It is fair to say Celtic have played their part as well and have done equally as well as us.

(REUTERS)

"In that sense the players have done nearly everything they can do.

"Today we will find out if we are three points closer, no closer or three points further behind. Ultimately, all we can do is win our games.

"It is Celtic's league to throw away, or lose, and it doesn't look like, outside games against us, that they will drop points."

Two Rangers changes as Souttar and Raskin start

11:42 , George Flood

Two changes from Michael Beale and Rangers - one in defence and the other in midfield.

John Souttar replaces Connor Goldson, who isn’t named in the matchday squad due to injury. That’s a big loss.

As expected, the fit-again Nicolas Raskin returns in place of John Lundstram.

Ianis Hagi is on the bench after illness as Rabbi Matondo also drops out of the squad.

It’s a very attacking lineup from Beale.

(Getty Images)

One Celtic change as fit-again Mooy replaces Iwata

11:36 , George Flood

Celtic show just the one change from last weekend’s 2-0 win at struggling Ross County.

The fit-again Aaron Mooy returns to midfield as expected, with Tomoki Iwata dropping to the bench.

Left-back Greg Taylor retains his starting berth after shaking off the knock that forced him to be substituted early at Dingwall last weekend.

Young midfielder Ben Summers drops out of the matchday squad.

(PA)

Rangers lineup

11:25 , George Flood

Starting XI: McGregor, Tavernier, Souttar, Davies, Barisic, Jack, Cantwell, Raskin, Tillman, Kent, Morelos

Subs: McLaughlin, Ridvan, Lundstram, Hagi, Colak, Kamara, Wright, Sakala, Arfield

Celtic lineup

11:23 , George Flood

Starting XI: Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, Mooy, McGregor, O’Riley, Jota, Kyogo, Maeda

Subs: Bain, Haksabanovic, Turnbull, Kobayashi, Oh, Iwata, Bernabei, Welsh, Vata

Postecoglou: Celtic win would have ‘major impact'

11:05 , George Flood

Ange Postecoglou admits that a 16th successive win for his Celtic side today would have a “major impact” in terms of the Scottish Premiership title race, with a 12-point lead with only seven games left surely unassailable.

"We're playing against the team that's closest to us so if we win the game, it furthers that distance between us," he said. "Games are running out so it could have a major impact in terms of the end of the season but ultimately nothing gets decided this weekend.

"The players understand that. They're really good at focusing on what's before us right now and what's before us is we're playing a team that's second in the table, closest to us, and we have an opportunity to extend our lead at the top.

"Irrespective of what the outcome is, we've still got to front up the following week and make sure we perform well again.”

He added: "I'm expecting a tough game. They're a very good side and it's a big game.

"In all big games, there's a bit of an edge. Both teams are going to have their moments. I'm looking forward to it. With all our supporters there, it should be a cracking atmosphere."

(Action Images via Reuters)

Beale demands fast start from Rangers

10:50 , George Flood

Michael Beale has called on his Rangers side to make a fast start to proceedings at Celtic Park this afternoon.

The former QPR coach’s opening Old Firm game in charge after succeeding Giovanni van Bronckhorst was a lively 2-2 draw at Ibrox in January, a game in which Daizen Maeda gave Celtic an early lead before Kyogo Furuhashi’s late equaliser after Rangers had hit back to turn the tide through Ryan Kent and James Tavernier.

They also found themselves 2-0 down in the League Cup final at Hampden Park last month after a Kyogo brace either side of half-time, with Alfredo Morelos’ strike not enough to spark a comeback.

"Since I came back in, we have started slow in both derby games and improved after half-time," said Beale.

"We certainly need to make sure we start this game well, that we are strong defensively and carry a big threat going forward with our key players.

(PA)

"We are going away from home with no fans so the home crowd will be up so it is important that we start strong and start winning the duels.

"We were too slow in both derby games and that's not the Rangers that I remember in this fixture, but it is the Rangers I have inherited and it is important that we show a different face.

"That is common knowledge, I am not saying anything there that will surprise anyone, we have to start stronger in big games.

"The team arrive in fine form with 10 consecutive league wins and this is the biggest test going away from home, albeit our away form has been very good.

"We are in a positive place. It is a game we have been looking forward to."

Celtic can cope without Hatate, says Postecoglou

10:36 , George Flood

Reo Hatate has been hugely influential since joining Celtic from Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale last January, registering 12 goals and as many assists in the green and white hoops - notching braces against Aberdeen, St Mirren and St Johnstone in recent months.

His absence today in such a huge fixture is an undoubted blow for the Scottish Premiership leaders, though Ange Postecoglou is confident that they can cope without him - especially now Aaron Mooy is fit again.

"It's disappointing for Reo more than anything else because he loves playing these games and he's had a major impact when he's played," said Postecoglou. "It's disappointing for him to miss out, he tried really hard to be available but it's not quite worked out.

"You're always disappointed for a player when they're not available but from a team perspective, we get Aaron back which is great. We've got good quality in that area of the park.

"Last week we had to play without Reo and Aaron and the boys handled it really well so I'm still confident the team we put out there will be able to perform at the levels we need.”

(REUTERS)

10:26 , George Flood

The calm before the storm!

Celtic Park looking resplendent in the spring sunshine in Glasgow this morning.

A reminder that there will be no away fans permitted today due to an ongoing feud over tickets.

(PA)

Predicted lineups

10:23 , George Flood

Official team news coming up, but here is how Standard Sport sees both Glasgow rivals lining up this afternoon, with Taylor and Mooy back for Celtic and Raskin returning for Rangers.

Predicted Celtic XI: Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, Mooy, McGregor, Iwata, Jota, Kyogo, Maeda

Predicted Rangers XI: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Lundstram, Jack, Cantwell, Raskin, Tillman, Morelos

Celtic vs Rangers prediction

10:17 , George Flood

It is set up to be a very special season for Celtic, regardless of what happens this aternoon, but Ange Postecoglou’s side look well capable of inflicting more misery on their rivals.

The goals continue to flow for them, and while this is an obvious step up in opposition, it would be a surprise if they did not deliver in front of their home fans and move 12 points clear at the top.

Celtic to win, 3-1.

(Getty Images)

Rangers team news

10:14 , George Flood

Rangers received a key fitness boost of their own after Michael Beale confirmed yesterday that Nicolas Raskin was available and had been back in training.

A thigh injury had ruled the January arrival out of previous wins over Dundee United and Motherwell, while he also withdrew from Belgium Under-21 duty during the international break.

However, long-term absentees Kemar Roofe, Steven Davis, Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo are all still out, along with Nnamdi Ofoborh.

Ianis Hagi should be back after illness.

(Getty Images)

Celtic team news

10:09 , George Flood

Celtic are without Reo Hatate today after the Japan midfielder failed to recover from a hamstring issue suffered against Hibernian before the international break.

Ange Postecoglou is also without the services of James Forrest, Liel Abada and Anthony Ralston this afternoon.

However, a boost for the hosts comes in the shape of expected returns for Aaron Mooy and Greg Taylor.

(PA)

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers

10:05 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Celtic vs Rangers will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 11:30am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the game live online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Celtic vs Rangers LIVE coverage!

09:59 , George Flood

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of a huge Old Firm derby showdown between Celtic and Rangers in Glasgow.

Rangers must work out how on earth to stop Ange Postecoglou’s green and white juggernaut at Parkhead, but even that is unlikely to be enough to inspire a dramatic late title heist in the Scottish Premiership.

After 15 straight wins across all competitions, Celtic are sitting pretty at the summit with a nine-point gap that would become 12 with only seven games left with another victory this afternoon, having also beaten their fiercest rivals in the Scottish League Cup final last month and with a Scottish Cup semi-final showdown also looming large on the horizon.

This memorable season could yet end in a domestic treble for the Bhoys.

Rangers have not won an Old Firm game this season and are winless on their last five trips to this ground, though have won 10 matches in a row themselves and 10 on the spin away from Ibrox.

Now would be the perfect time for Michael Beale to earn his first taste of derby glory to keep their slight glimmer of title hope alive and send a message before that next cup clash at Hampden Park on April 30.