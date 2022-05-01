Celtic 1-0 Rangers LIVE! Jota goal - Old Firm match stream, latest score and updates today

(Getty Images)

Celtic vs Rangers LIVE!

Celtic are closing in on the Scottish Premiership title as they lead Rangers 1-0 at the break at Celtic Park.

The first big chance of the match fell to Ryan Kent, when he got on the end of James Tavernier’s brilliant cross only to divert it wide from close range. Kent then fired a shot from distance straight at Joe Hart soon after.

With just over 20 minutes played, it was Celtic who took the lead. Daizen Maeda found space to drill a low cross towards the far post, where Jota beat Borna Barisic to it and provided the finish.

The hosts increasingly took control of the match and Jota could well have had a second, though he sent a difficult headed chance flying over the bar.

An even better opportunity came for Maeda just before half-time. The ball was looped to him superbly by Jota and he was completely free, but Allan McGregor charging off his line clearly put him off and the Celtic man flicked the header wide.

With kick-off at 12pm BST, keep up to date with all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog...

GOAL! Jota puts Celtic in front from close range

Back underway!

13:03 , Matt Verri

Up and running again at Celtic Park!

12:58 , Matt Verri

Huge 45 minutes needed from Rangers. Their title hopes are very much slipping away.

Kent was the most dangerous player for the visitors in that first-half... he’ll be thinking about that early miss at the back post.

How Jota gave Celtic the lead

12:52 , Matt Verri

JOTA IS THERE TO SCORE! Celtic take the lead as Jota fires home Maeda's cross against Rangers!

HT: Celtic 1-0 Rangers

12:47 , Matt Verri

No stoppage time so that will be half-time at Celtic Park.

Jota’s goal separates the sides at the break, with Celtic going nine points clear at the top of the table as it stands with three matches to go.

Could well have been even better for the home side - Jota could have had a second, while Maeda should really have scored too.

Plenty of work for Rangers to do.

(Getty Images)

12:44 , Matt Verri

43 mins: THIS WOULD HAVE COUNTED!

Maeda has to score. Ball swung in and he’s completely free at the back post. As the ball loops towards him, McGregor comes charging off his line and that maybe puts him off.

Doesn’t really commit to the header and just flicks it wide. Any sort of decent contact and it’s 2-0.

12:43 , Matt Verri

41 mins: HUGE CHANCE!

Or not, offside flag goes up. Maeda played in behind by McGregor, he certainly looks offside but play goes on.

He squares it for Kyogo who blasts it over the bar. And then the flag goes up.

12:41 , Matt Verri

39 mins: Wow. Tavernier decides the previous delivery didn’t have enough height on it so launches it even more into the air.

Again it’s not even vaguely dangerous. Might be time for a rethink.

12:40 , Matt Verri

38 mins: Free-kick Rangers, as Kent wins a cheap foul for his side.

Barisic swings it in, Goldson can’t quite up enough and Celtic flick it away. Comes back into the box, Rangers have their first corner of the match. Tavernier over to take it.

It goes absolutely miles into the air, Goldson wins the initial header but comes to nothing. Back out to Tavenier, he’ll have another go!

12:38 , Matt Verri

36 mins: Ralston and Barisic slide in together... Celtic want a corner, Rangers want a goal-kick.

Rangers get their wish, much to the frustration of those around Celtic Park.

12:35 , Matt Verri

34 mins: Taylor bombs forward on the overlap and it gets played into him.

Whips the cross in, over everyone and out for a throw-in on the other side of the pitch. Maeda would have needed to be ten times as tall to get on the end of that.

12:33 , Matt Verri

31 mins: More good work from Jota to skip away from Tavernier and he can drive into the box.

Tries to cut inside onto his right foot, Tavernier gets back and leans into the Celtic man. Jota wants a penalty, never getting it.

Celtic swiftly back on the attack though, lifted over the top and Jota heads over the bar. Real chance.

12:30 , Matt Verri

28 mins: Barisic gets away from his man, only to then be clattered by Carter-Vickers. Had to get that right.

McGregor lunges in inside the box too... brief appeals for a penalty but there’s no real contact.

12:28 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Rangers still happy to sit off then Celtic have the ball. Haven’t started pressing more since going behind.

Bad news for Rangers fans - Celtic haven’t lost any of the last 96 league matches in which they’ve scored first.

12:25 , Matt Verri

23 mins: No surprise that the atmosphere has gone up another level after that goal. Home fans know just how big that goal could be.

Barisic sends the ball straight out of play as he looks to flick it to Kent. Rangers got to get themselves back together.

GOAL! Celtic 1-0 Rangers | Jota 21'

12:23 , Matt Verri

CELTIC TAKE THE LEAD!

They’ve taken a huge step towards the title! Taylor plays the pass into Maeda and he can turn in the box.

Works the space to beat Goldson, fires the cross low into the back post and Jota gets there ahead of Barisic to turn into an empty net.

12:20 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Ball worked out to Maeda, but he’s offside. Met with groans around the ground.

Visitors probably just about on top so far. Lundstram has made a great start, he’s set his side away on the counter a couple of times.

12:17 , Matt Verri

15 mins: Lundstram with the big switch out to Kent and he has lots of space.

Barisic makes the run on the overlap which opens up room for Kent to drive inside. He goes for goal from 25 yards out, straight at Hart. Goalkeeper gathers at the second attempt.

12:14 , Matt Verri

13 mins: BIG CHANCE!

Rangers should take the lead. Cross is whipped in, Kent gets across Ralston and volleys the effort at goal. Flies wide.

Hart wasn’t getting anywhere near it if that was on target.

12:13 , Matt Verri

11 mins: First corner of the match and it’s for Celtic, after Jota’s cross is deflected behind.

Decent ball in, Lundstram there to head it away and Rangers clear their lines.

12:12 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Kyogo catches Lundstram slightly late, free-kick given.

That Celtic front-line is working so hard out of possession. Visitors aren’t getting any sort of comfortable possession.

12:09 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Aribo sweeps it out wide to Kent and he can drive at Ralston.

Cuts inside, fires a cross in but McGregor is well-positioned at the near post to head it away.

12:07 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Rangers more measured out of possession, sitting off and letting Celtic have it at the back. Home side pressing right up when they lose it.

Lundstram wins it back for the visitors and he has space to break into on the right wing. Whips the cross in, Aribo can’t get there.

12:05 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Wonderful touch from Kent, skips past Ralston and he looks to drive into the box.

He has Barisic charging forward in support, but the left-back then tackles his teammate, who is slightly bemused.

12:04 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Frantic start to the match, as you’d expect. Neither side getting a second in possession.

Great defending from Starfelt, who briefly looked to have been turned in the box. Got his body back in front of the ball though and cleared the danger.

KICK-OFF!

12:01 , Matt Verri

We are underway at Celtic Park!

11:58 , Matt Verri

John Terry in the stands wearing a Celtic scarf. May well have a kit under that suit....

You’ll Never Walk Alone rings around the stadium. Players out any second now!

11:53 , Matt Verri

Less than ten minutes to go!

Really is a must-win match for Rangers if they are to stop their big rivals winning the league this season.

Should the visitors get the job done, they’ll be just three points behind.

The best the Bhoys have to offer so far this year

11:45 , Marc Mayo

🍀Kyogo? Jota? Turnbull? Hatate?



Kyogo? Jota? Turnbull? Hatate? Here's a look at some of Celtic's best league goals this season

The warm-ups are in full flow!

11:42 , Marc Mayo

📸



Follow the match live in our Match Hub

11:37 , Marc Mayo

The battle for awards extends past the SPFL title today with the four nominees announced for the Scottish Football Writers’ Player of the Year.

Rangers have James Tavernier up for the gong while Celtic boast Callum McGregor and Cameron Carter-Vickers on the four-man shortlist, which includes two-time winner Craig Gordon.

(Getty Images)

What a debut year it has been for Kyogo Furuhashi

11:32 , Marc Mayo

"I am very grateful to all my teammates, the manager & the fans who have put so much faith in me." Kyogo Furuhashi discusses a memorable first season at Celtic, teammates, injury, facing Rangers & much more

The scene is set!

11:27 , Marc Mayo

The players will emerge from the tunnel for a rapturous reception in about half an hour’s time...

(PA)

11:19 , Marc Mayo

Ange Postecoglou is not concerned that Rangers claimed victory in the last Old Firm meeting, in the Scottish Cup semi-finals only a fortnight ago.

The Celtic boss said: “You look back on it like you look back on every game, and the game before that, and the game before that. But that’s reviewed after the game. We gave the feedback to the players in areas where we felt we could have done better.

“I said after the game, it was a very tight game, you lose to a goal in extra-time. It’s a different game, a league game is different to a cup game, there’s different pressures involved and different objectives for everyone, so from our perspective, it’s about making sure we responded very well last week and it’s important we take that into Sunday as well.”

Whet your appetite for the Old Firm derby

11:13 , Marc Mayo

🔥 Celtic vs Rangers

🏆 Scottish Premiership

🏟️ Celtic Park

📺 Live on @SkyFootball now

⚽️ Kick-off at noon

Celtic vs Rangers
Scottish Premiership
Celtic Park
Live on Sky Football now
Kick-off at noon
Comment with your prediction

11:06 , Marc Mayo

A decision to make for Giovanni van Bronckhorst as to whether he sticks with the five-man defence that faced RB Leipzig, or moves John Lundstram back into midfield.

Arfield, Fashion and Davis come in for Kamara, Jack and Wright in the three changes for Rangers.

10:58 , Marc Mayo

No changes for Celtic following their 2-0 win at Ross County a week ago, although Nir Bitton is fit to return to the bench.

How the visitors line up today

10:51 , Marc Mayo

Rangers XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Lundstram, Davis; Arfield, Aribo, Kent; Fashion Jr.

Subs: McLaughlin, King, Jack, Kamara, Sands, Lowry, Amad, Itten, Wright.

How Celtic line up...

10:49 , Marc Mayo

Celtic XI: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; McGregor, Hatate, O’Riley; Jota, Maeda, Kyogo.

Subs: Bain, Bitton, Abada, Giakoumakis, Turnbull, McCarthy, Rogic, Forrest, Welsh.

Another one of these today will do Rangers very nicely...

10:45 , Marc Mayo

10:40 , Marc Mayo

Anthony Ralston has praised the atmosphere at Celtic under Ange Postecoglou as they look to reclaim the Scottish title.

“We’ve got a great changing room and everyone that’s been here from previous years or this year, we’ve embraced each other,” he said.

“Especially with the Japanese boys and the language barrier there, we’ve had a lot of time to bond with each other and that’s driven by the manager and the personnel he brings in.

“I like to have a bit of banter and that’s important in the changing room and it’s important you make an effort where there is a language barrier and people are trying to settle.”

Just under 90 minutes to kick-off!

10:34 , Marc Mayo

Head to head record

10:28 , Marc Mayo

Celtic wins: 161

Draws: 100

Rangers wins: 168

Evening Standard score prediction

10:22 , Marc Mayo

With a six-point lead and vociferous home backing to their advantage, the Bhoys should have enough to secure the victory and, effectively, the title in this derby.

A 2-0 Celtic win.

10:16 , Marc Mayo

Rangers are sweating over Aaron Ramsey and Kemar Roofe returning to their line-up after being forced to miss the trip to Germany, with Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hag both out. Leon Balogun is suspended.

Early team news

10:11 , Marc Mayo

Josip Juranovic is the headline absentee for the hosts, who look to bring the likes of Tomas Rogic and David Turnbull back into their XI after being rested last time out.

How to watch

10:06 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Good morning!

08:40 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to a big day in Glasgow...

Celtic take on Rangers with the Scottish Premiership title firmly in the Bhoys’ grasp as the season approaches its climax.

Can Giovanni van Bronckhorst mastermind a comeback - or will Parkhead be going wild with celebration in a few hours’ time?

Join us for all the build-up, match action and reaction!