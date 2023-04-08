Celtic vs Rangers lineups: Confirmed team news, predicted XIs, injury latest for Old Firm derby today

(PA)

Nicolas Raskin is back to give Rangers a key boost for their Old Firm derby clash with Celtic today.

The talented young Belgian midfielder, a January arrival in Glasgow from Standard Liege, has been struggling with a knock since before the international break.

However, Gers boss Michael Beale confirmed at his pre-match press conference on Friday that Raskin was fit to feature at Parkhead.

“Raskin is fit and has trained all week,” Beale said. “It’s important we deliver our gameplan.

“We have to start strong and carry a threat with our key players. We have to stay strong in our structure, we will pick a team to go win.”

While Raskin is back, Rangers remain without the likes of long-term absentees Kemar Roofe, Steven Davis, Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo, while Nnamdi Ofoborh is also still sidelined.

For Celtic, Aaron Mooy and Greg Taylor have both been declared fit for the Old Firm game, though Reo Hatate is a key absentee with a hamstring issue.

Celtic can open up a 12-point gap over Rangers with another win in the Old Firm Derby (PA)

Liel Abada and James Forrest are also missing for the Scottish Premiership leaders, who can go 12 points clear of their fiercest rivals and closest title challengers with a victory on Saturday lunchtime having notched up 15 successive league wins since their 2-2 draw at Ibrox in early January.

Celtic also beat Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park last month, though their visitors are on a 10-match winning streak themselves in the league and have won their last 10 on the road.

“It’s disappointing for Reo because he enjoys playing in these games and has had a major impact when he’s played,” said Hoops head coach Ange Postecoglou.

“He tried to be available but it hasn’t quite worked out so you’re always disappointed for the player.

“From a team perspective, we get Aaron back which is great for us and we have good quality in the middle of the park so we’re still confident the team we put out there will be able to perform to the levels we need.”

Predicted Celtic XI: Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, Mooy, McGregor, Iwata, Jota, Kyogo, Maeda

Predicted Rangers XI: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Lundstram, Jack, Cantwell, Raskin, Tillman, Morelos