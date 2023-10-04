Is Celtic vs Lazio on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

(Getty Images)

Celtic welcome Lazio to Glasgow seeking their first points of this season’s Champions League campaign.

The Scottish club suffered an opening defeat at Feyenoord in Group E, with both Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm sent off.

Lazio, meanwhile, opened with a home draw against Atletico Madrid as goalkeeper Ivan Provedel scored a dramatic stoppage time equaliser.

Maurizio Sarri’s side are struggling in Serie A, though, having won just twice in their first seven league games.

When is Celtic vs Lazio?

Celtic vs Lazio is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 4 October at Celtic Park in Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action via discovery+.

Confirmed line-ups

Celtic: Hart, Alistair Johnston, Phillips, Scales, Taylor, O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate, Maeda, Furuhashi, Yang

Lazio: Provedel, Lazzari, Patric Gil, Romagnoli, Hysaj, Kamada, Vecino, Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

Odds

Celtic win 9/5

Draw 13/5

Lazio win 11/8

Prediction

A score draw. Celtic 2-2 Lazio.