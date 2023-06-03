Celtic vs Inverness live stream: How to watch Scottish Cup final for FREE on TV in UK today

Celtic face Inverness in the Scottish Cup final today (PA)

The Scottish Cup will be won today by either Celtic or Inverness.

A prestigious domestic treble awaits Premiership champions Celtic should they lift the trophy at Hampden Park having seen off Rangers in both the league and the League Cup final.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It has been another mighty season for the Bhoys and one that has earned manager Ange Postecoglou admiring glances, particularly from Tottenham.

But this is very much a banana skin and anything can happen in 90 minutes of football.

Inverness won the Scottish Cup in 2015 and have already beaten top-tier Kilmarnock and Livingston to reach this stage - not bad for a team knocked out by Queen’s Park in the fourth round, only for that result to be voided by their opposition fielding an ineligible player.

How to watch Celtic vs Inverness

TV channel: The Scottish Cup final will be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland with kick-off at 5.30pm BST.

Live stream: Fans can also tune in for free via the BBC iPlayer while Viaplay subscribers can also watch on their website and app.