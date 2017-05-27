Celtic secures trophy treble, ends Scottish season unbeaten

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) -- Celtic completed a trophy treble in Scottish soccer and finished the domestic season undefeated after beating Aberdeen 2-1 in the Scottish Cup final thanks to an injury-time goal on Saturday.

Midfielder Tom Rogic scored from an acute angle in the second minute of stoppage time at Hampden Park to ensure Celtic added the cup to the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish League Cup.

Brendan Rodgers became the third manager, after Jock Stein (1967, 1969) and Martin O'Neill (2001), to lead Celtic to a treble of domestic titles.

Celtic hasn't lost any of its 47 games across in the league and both cups, and is the first team to go through the whole of a Scottish domestic season unbeaten.