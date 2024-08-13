'Celtic playing high-stakes transfer poker as clock ticks down'

[BBC]

With six goals scored and none conceded Celtic have started the new campaign in swashbuckling style, much to the delight of supporters.

And while some – though surely not many – still hold resentment over the way Brendan Rodgers departed first time around, most fans are now fully back on board, with the manager making a perfect start to the season.

It’s safe to say the early months of last season weren’t quite so entertaining, with words like "pedestrian" and "turgid" being thrown about to describe many of our performances before the turn of the year.

This time, however, those terms have been replaced by "electric" and "free-flowing" as the class of 2024-25 show real signs of promise for what could be an exciting campaign ahead.

And this is exactly where the frustration comes in.

The manager's elite credentials are well known to us all by now, but like anyone else he can only play the cards he has been dealt.

As it stands – and Adam Idah’s confirmation now seems just a matter of time – the current group under Rodgers have the potential to be a very good side. An entertaining side.

But with just a few key additions, we could be looking at a team capable of something even more exciting.

And crucially, a side that could add some level of European success to our existing domestic dominance.

The margins really are that fine, but the capabilities under Rodgers are there for all to see.

It’s no secret Celtic require replacements – or at the very least genuine competition – at left-back and left centre half.

Up top Rodgers has previously expressed his desire for three strikers to choose from. Idah’s arrival would still leave him a man short there.

And finally, if as expected we end up with a Matt O’Riley-shaped hole in our midfield, some quality back-up in that area would also be required.

If no such incomings materialise however, then the opposite could apply in terms of our ambitions for the season.

The team is currently so finely balanced we could just as easily be a couple of injuries and that O’Riley sale from heading in a very different direction – and for more behind the sofa viewing when it comes time to go head to head with Europe’s elite.

With the clock rapidly ticking down on the transfer window Celtic find themselves playing a dangerous game of high-pressure poker, with the success of the season at stake.

In just 17 days’ time we’ll see if they’ve gone all in in support of their manager, or if – for some inexplicable reason – they’ve decided to fold.

Tino can be found at The Celtic Exchange