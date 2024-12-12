Celtic the Musical: the perfect Christmas gift

If you’re still looking for the ideal Christmas gift for the Hoops fans in your life, look no further than tickets to Celtic the Musical, returning to The Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow, in 2025.

The much-loved show will be back for another hotly-anticipated run from Thursday 4 – Saturday 27 September next year, with evening performances starting at 7:30pm and Saturday matinees at 2:30pm.

If you know the history, you’ll know that the show now has a lot of new tales to tell, new songs to be sung and new scenes to be added as the Hoops-mad Quinn family move through the decades.

So whether they’ve enjoyed the show before or are new to the experience, treat your Celtic-mad loved ones with tickets this Christmas.

Join the Quinns in celebrating the 13th Scottish League and Cup double and the eighth Scottish treble, and honouring players like captain, Callum McGregor and goal-machine Kyogo. There’s also a new section on some of the club’s cult heroes, including the show’s biggest fan, Bertie Auld.



The Quinn family have been singing songs of triumph through the highs, the lows and the amassing of a trophy cabinet second to none.

Follow them as they support Celtic through generations, starting with Brother Walfrid and moving through time with Jock Stein, the Lisbon Lions and the Invincibles, right through to Brendan Rodgers’ present-day Champions.



Told through the songs of our supporters, featuring Hail Hail, Over and Over, You’ll Never Walk Alone and Hampden in the Sun, this will always remain your story.

Give the gift of Celtic the Musical and pick up tickets this Christmas – it’s time again to 'Let the People Sing!'

Tickets are on sale now, priced from £17 plus booking fee.

Tickets for the event will only be available via The Pavilion Theatre / Trafalgar Tickets and will not be available via eticketing.co.uk/celtic or from the Ticket Office, who will be unable to help with any queries relating to ticket sales for this event.

