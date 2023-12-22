Celtic: Manager Fran Alonso leaves Celtic for NWSL club Houston Dash

Fran Alonso has left SWPL title chasers Celtic to become head coach of Houston Dash in the United States top flight.

Celtic have won the Scottish Cup twice, the League Cup once and been SWPL runners-up twice since the 47-year-old took charge in January 2020 as the club turned professional.

The Spaniard leaves with Celtic three points behind Rangers at the halfway point of the current season.

Alonso says he is "very sad" to go and his exit was "a really hard decision".

He added: "The club, the team, the people and the Celtic community has been everything to me during the past four years and has lit up my life. It has been a wonderful adventure.

"However, the new opportunity in America is one that I dreamt about since I started coaching in the women's game and I know our Celtic supporters will understand."

Dash finished 10th in the 12-team National Women's Soccer League in 2023. Sarah Lowdon had been in interim charge since Sam Laity was fired in September.

Speculation about Alonso's future had been rife after he was linked with Mexican club Monterrey earlier this month.

In Alonso's first season at Celtic, he led them to their best-ever league finish - second place behind Glasgow City but by a margin of only three points.

As a result, they secured Champions League qualification for the first time - and they repeated the feat last season, finishing two points behind City.

However, Celtic slipped three points behind Rangers in the SWPL on Sunday after being held to a 1-1 draw away to Hearts.