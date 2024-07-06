Celtic linked with Swiss goalkeeper Mvogo - gossip

Celtic, Nice and Parma have positioned themselves to bid for Yvon Mvogo, who is poised to be allowed to leave relegated Lorient a year early when the 30-year-old goalkeeper returns from Euro 2024 with Switzerland. (L'Equipe)

Sparta Prague goalkeeper Peter Vindahl Jensen remains top of Celtic manager Brenda Rodgers' shortlist despite reported interest in Lorient goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo. (Scottish Sun)

Asmir Begovic, who has been linked with Celtic, is currently training with National League club Aldershot Town as the 37-year-old goalkeeper contemplates his next career step after rejecting a new contract with Queens Park Rangers. (The National)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he could have had nine new players by now but wants to make sure the Scottish champions pick the right ones as he vowed he will not lose patience in the summer transfer market. (Daily Record)

Manager Brendan Rodgers hopes to have made new signings before Celtic's pre-season trip to United States in a fortnight. (Scottish Sun)

Birmingham City have made an approach for Owen Beck, the 21-year-old Liverpool left-back who has been linked with Celtic after impressing on loan to Dundee. (Football Scotland)

A move to Rangers from Norwich City could still be on for Kenny McLean despite reports, which have been dismissed by his agent, suggesting the 32-year-old Scotland midfielder's wage demands would be a problem. (Rangers Review)

Couhaib Driouech will not be joining Rangers because the 22-year-old forward is reportedly having a medical with PSV Eindhoven as the Morocco Under-23 international moves on from Excelsior. (Football Scotland)

Former Scotland Under-21 and Rangers youth Dapo Mebude is training with Livingston as the 22-year-old forward looks to revive his career in Scotland six months after a devastating car accident that left him fighting for his life while with Oostende. (The Herald)

Because he has managed a full pre-season with Kilmarnock, Stuart Findlay feels like a permanent player at Rugby Park despite the 28-year-old centre-half being on a second loan spell from Oxford United. (The Herald)

After their loan spells away from Pittodrie, midfielder Vicente Besuijen, right-back Jayden Richardson and striker Pape Habib Gueye will be given the chance to impress in pre-season before new Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin considers entering the transfer market again. (Press & Journal)

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has confirmed he has plans in place to secure replacements if any player is sold this summer, with Bologna being among the clubs to have Bojan Miovski on their radar and fellow forward Duk having urged the club to cash in on him this summer. (Press & Journal)

Hibernian head coach David Gray says the club are working hard to sign a striker with only Dylan Vente at his disposal after summer departures. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Heart of Midlothian head coach Steven Naismith, who is assistant to Steve Clarke with Scotland, says quitting as national team boss would not have entered the 60-year-old's mind despite the failure to qualify from their Euro 2024 group as he has a long-term plan. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller is "absolutely buzzing" after he was confirmed as assistant following ex-Celtic manager Ronny Deila's appointment as head coach of Saudi Arabian club Al Wahda. (Daily Record)