Sky Sports issues apology after Celtic fans again unveil offensive anti-royal banners

Sky Sports apologise after Celtic fans unveil offensive anti-royal banner - PA

Sky Sports have become the second television company in a week to apologise for broadcasting Celtic fans chanting or showing offensive banners following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

After BT Sport issued an on-air apology last week for showing a 'F--- the crown' banner at Celtic's Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk, Sky Sports were forced to express regret after Celtic fans unveiled a banner that displayed the message ‘If you hate the Royal Family clap your hands’ during a minute’s applause for the late Queen before kick-off on Sunday against St Mirren.

Sky had already planned to turn down microphones for the minute’s applause in an anticipation of potential disruption, with St Mirren opting against even trying to hold a period of silence before their 2-0 upset victory over Ange Postecoglou's table-toppers.

There was also a reference to Michael Fagan, the intruder who found his way into the late Queen’s Buckingham Palace bedroom 40 years ago - PA

After the minute's applause at St Mirren Park, Sky Sports commentator Ian Crocker issued an apology for chants that were still picked up on the live broadcast, which repeated what the banner on display read.

"Apologies if you were offended by anything you might have heard,” Crocker said. "Most people showed respect, some did not."

Celtic already face a Uefa investigation for the midweek incident, and may now face action under the Scottish Football Association over the latest disruption.

The flashpoint comes a day after a section of Dundee United fans sparked outrage at Ibrox on Saturday when they interrupted a minute's silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

After playing the national anthem in defiance of Uefa before their Champions League tie on Wednesday, Rangers paid further tributes ahead of their match at Ibrox but the silence ended with booing and multiple reports that fans in the away section had sung 'Lizzie's in a box' in reference to the late Queen.

This prompted fury from Rangers fans and even a 'shut-up' gesture from Rangers striker Antonio Colak, who placed a finger to his lips in front of the Dundee United fans following the first of his two goals in a 2-1 win.

"We were silent at the start of the game because we know why - it is all about respect," said Colak. "It was my emotions because the whole crowd, 50,000 in the stadium, had this respect but some people didn't have that. It was just a moment and everyone should understand it."

A video was also circulated online last week showing Shamrock Rovers supporters singing the same song, prompting a statement of condemnation from the club.

Dundee United later released a statement which noted the "actions of a small section of the crowd who chose to not respect the minute's silence" but stopped short of an apology. The two-line statement added that the club had advised the fans of the pre-match arrangements "with the expectation that the minute silence would be observed".

It was Rangers' first domestic home match since Queen Elizabeth II's death after all matches in Scotland were postponed last weekend. They had also honoured Queen Elizabeth II with a full page picture on the front of Saturday's matchday programme. There was rapturous applause in memory of Queen Elizabeth II in the 70th minute of Arsenal's 3-0 win against Brentford on Sunday. The 70 minutes was chosen in recognition of her unprecedented 70 year reign.