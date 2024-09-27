Celtic face Chelsea & Real in Women's Champions league

Debutants Celtic will face Chelsea, Real Madrid and Twente in Women's Champions League Group B.

Elena Sadiku's SWPL champions qualified for the group stage for the first time by overcoming Finland's KuPS, Lithuania's Gintra and Ukraine's Vorskla Poltava in qualifying.

Celtic, who are unbeaten this season, return to domestic action in Sunday's SWPL Cup second-round tie away to Monrtose.

Meanwhile, Sadiku's will be playing their home games at New Douglas Park in Hamilton for the rest of the season.

More to follow.

More to follow.