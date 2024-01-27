Celtic Challenge: Wolfhounds secure bonus-point win over Brython Thunder

Katie Corrigan scored four tries as the Wolfhounds claimed a 41-10 bonus-point win against Brython Thunder to extend their lead at the top of the Celtic Challenge table.

Brittany Hogan, Sarah Delaney and Corrigan notched first half tries to send the Irish side in 17-5 ahead at the break at the Kingspan Stadium.

Corrigan then added three further tries in the second half.

Niamh Marley also dotted down to help secure the comfortable victory.

Bryhthon Thunder's only points of the game came from Chloe Thomas-Bradley's try in the first half and a late consolation score from Sioned Harries on a tough night for the Welsh side.

Wolfhounds dominated territory and possession in the opening exchanges, but could not convert their field position into points.

Two disallowed tries added to the frustration for Neil Alcorn's side, as it remained scoreless for the first quarter.

The Wolfhounds' breakthrough came as a result of an attacking scrum, with Hogan picking up the ball from the base and charging over the try-line to get her side off the mark.

Nikki Caughey added the extras from the kicking tee.

Brython Thunder hit back minutes later, with Thomas-Bradley powering over from short distance to keep her side briefly within touching distance.

The hosts grew into the game, however and showed good composure to go through the phases, working the ball up the pitch before Delaney powered her way over from close range.

A delicate cross-field kick from Caughey to play in Corrigan for a try on the wing just before half-time sent the Wolfhounds in with a comfortable advantage at the break.

The misery continued for Brython Thunder in the second half, with winger Corrigan scoring a quick-fire double after the break to put some distance between the sides.

Wolfhounds kept their foot on the pedal into the final quarter, with Marley applying a good finish on the left wing and the Irish side looked to be in cruise control.

Corrigan rounded off the scoring for the Wolfhounds, once again demonstrating her pace to score on the opposite wing.

Story continues

A momentary lapse in concentration with only a few minutes to go allowed Harries to sneak over and claim a late try for Brython Thunder, but it will have been scant consolation for the Welsh side at the end of a one-sided affair.

After the fourth round of the competition, the Wolfhounds remain unbeaten, whilst Brython Thunder currently sit fifth out of the six teams in the league.