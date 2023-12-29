Celtic Challenge: Wolfhounds beat Clovers in Cork opener

Linda Djougang got the Irish Wolfhounds on the board in Cork

The Wolfhounds came from 10-0 down to defeat Irish rivals Clovers 21-15 in the opening game of the Celtic Challenge at Musgrave Park.

Beth Buttimer and Ailsa Hughes gave the Clovers a ten-point lead as the newly-formed sides faced off in Cork.

The Wolfhounds hit back as Linda Djougang and Sarah Delaney touched down and both tries were converted.

Eimear Corri added a third try for the Wolfhounds before Clara Barrett dotted down a consolation score.

The women's cross-border annual competition is designed to develop players from Scotland, Ireland and Wales. The competition is in its second year and involves six teams in an extended format, with two from each participating nation.

The Wolfhounds contain players from Leinster and Ulster while the Clovers feature those from the other Irish provinces, Munster and Connacht.

Clovers: Aoife Corey; Alana McInerney; Michelle O'Driscoll, Kayla Waldron; Clare Gorman; Meabh Deely, Nicole Cronin; Niamh O'Dowd, Beth Buttimer, Sadhbh McGrath; Ruth Campbell, Dorothy Wall; Brianna Heylmann, Faith Oviawe, Shannon Touhey.

Replacements: Lily Brady, Roisin Ormond, Eilis Cahill, Claire Bennett, Eva McCormack, Ailsa Hughes, Kate Flannery, Clara Barrett.

Wolfhounds: Natasja Behan; Aimee Clarke; Aoife Dalton, Leah Tarpey; Niamh Marley; Dannah O'Brien, Erin McConnell; Linda Djougang, Sarah Delaney, Sophie Barrett; Fiona Tuite, Keelin Brady; Hannah O'Connor, Aoife Wafer, Brittany Hogan.

Replacements: Maebh Clenaghan, Hannah Wilson, Isobel Clerk, Eimear Corri, Eadaoin Murtagh, Katie Whelan, Nikki Caughey, Ella Durkan.