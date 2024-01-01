Celtic Challenge: Gwalia Lightning v Brython Thunder - Twelve Wales caps in Welsh derby

Flanker Alex Callender has been a standout player for Wales in recent years

Celtic Challenge: Gwalia Lightning v Brython Thunder Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Monday, 1 January Kick off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app. Match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Twelve senior internationals are included in Wales' Celtic Challenge teams which will go head to head on 1 January at Rodney Parade (14:00 GMT).

You can watch the game live on the iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

Alex Callender will captain Brython Thunder, which also features Sioned Harries, Natalia John, Meg Davies, Niamh Terry, Hannah Bluck and Meg Webb.

Bryonie King leads Gwalia Lightning and is joined by Kate Williams, Abbey Constable and Nel Metcalfe.

Rebecca De Filippo is also included 11 years after making her Test debut.

The match will be the first of a Welsh derby double header, with Dragons hosting Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship (17:15 GMT).

The Celtic Challenge has doubled the number of teams in its second year, with two each from the Welsh, Scottish and Irish rugby unions.

It is aimed at bridging the the gap between the domestic and international women's games, while giving some players much needed game time ahead of the Women's Six Nations.

Thunder are based at Parc y Scarlets and Lightning at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

It is a welcome return to action for Callender, John and Bluck who are currently without a club after the collapse of Worcester Warriors Women in October, while Harries left Sixways in the summer.

John is back from the long-term calf injury which kept her out of the inaugural WXV tournament in New Zealand, while Constable and Williams are among the players drafted in from their Premiership clubs in England.

The squads also include Wales rugby league internationals Katie Carr and Rosie Carr, Charlie Mundy and Molly Reardon along with Wales under 20s players Sian Jones, Carys Hughes and Gwennan Hopkins who were all part of the extended WXV training squad.

Lightning are coached by Catrina Nicholas-McLaughlin while Thunder are under the guidance of former Wales centre Ashley Beck.

"We have made no secret of our ambitions to play and attack, and the message to the players has been to be brave and to play with confidence and to show people what they can do," said Nicholas-McLaughlin.

"We have backed the players by selecting them, we want them to back themselves by expressing and showing their talent at Rodney Parade."

Beck said he has selected a "really exciting mix of proven international players and players of real potential".

"We are a new team with some real experience, and we are looking to lay some foundations and establish our identity in this Welsh derby, as we build into the Celtic Challenge, and discover where we are as a team," he said.

Gwalia Lightning: Lowri Williams; Danai Mugabe, Meg Webb, Hannah Bluck, Eleanor Hing; Niamh Terry, Meg Davies; Chloe Thomas Bradley, Rosie Carr, Katie Carr, Natalia John, Charlie Mundy, Finley Jones, Alex Callender (capt), Sioned Harries.

Replacements: Rhian Thomas, Madi Johns, Cadi Lois Davies, Katie Mackay, Georgia Morgan, Seren Singleton, Mollie Wilkinson, Ellie May Troman.

Brython Thunder: Nel Metcalfe; Katie Thicker, Kelsie Webster, Rebecca De Filippo, Catherine Richards; Carys Hughes, Sian Jones; Abbey Constable, Molly Reardon, Jenni Scoble, Paige Jones, Bryonie King (capt), Kate Jenkins, Kate Williams, Gwennan Hopkins.

Replacements: Mica Evans, Sophie Waugh, Lowri Williams, Maisie Davies, Sydney Mead, Kierra Deeks, Molly Anderson-Thomas, Kate Davies.