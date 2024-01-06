Celtic Challenge: Clovers beat Brython Thunder as Wolfhounds overcome Edinburgh

Brython Thunder pair Meg Davies and Katie Mackay tackle Clovers centre Kayla Waldron

Clovers overcame Brython Thunder 20-5 in the Celtic Challenge game at Energia Park while fellow Irish side Wolfhounds beat Edinburgh 27-17 in Scotland.

Tries from Ailsa Hughes, Ruth Campbell and Sadhbh McGrath helped Clovers to a first win of the campaign.

Wolfhounds made it back-to-back victories after a bonus-point win at Hive Stadium.

Aoife Wafer bagged two tries while Sarah Delaney, Natasja Behan and Brittany Hogan also touched down.

Edinburgh led through a Emma Orr try but Wolfhounds hit back with Delaney, Behan and Wafer going over to help them to a 15-7 lead at the break.

Hogan barrelled over for a converted bonus-point try before Wafer completed her double.

Cieron Bell and Orr scored late tries for the Scots but the Wolfhounds won to top the early standings.

It was 5-5 at half-time in the Dublin encounter with an Alisa Hughes try putting Clovers in front before Brython Thunder captain Alex Callender levelled for the visitors.

Clovers moved up a gear in the second half with tries from Campbell and McGrath while Méabh Deely kicked five points as they bounced back from the defeat by Wolfhounds in their opener.