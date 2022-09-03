Celtic dominate Old Firm derby to move five points clear of Rangers

Ronnie Esplin, PA
·3 min read

Celtic swatted Old Firm rivals Rangers away with ease in a thumping 4-0 cinch Premiership win at Parkhead.

In a barnstorming first-half Liel Abada fired the home side after eight minutes and the Israel winger grabbed a second just before the break, after Portuguese winger Jota had scored with a delightful chip.

The Hoops had opened up a 3-0 interval gap in this fixture in February and the result would have stayed the same this time had substitute David Turnbull not accepted a gift from Jon McLaughlin to shoot past the Gers goalkeeper for number four, sealing another sore defeat for the Ibrox outfit.

After the first Old Firm game of the season and the sixth league fixture, Ange Postecoglou’s side have a five-point lead over their city rivals and even so early in the season look on course to retain the title.

However, it did not start well for the home side. Within seconds of the kick-off striker Kyogo Furuhashi was challenged by Rangers midfielder John Lundstram and was left him holding his arm. He was soon replaced by Giorgos Giakoumakis.

There was always the threat that Celtic could blow Rangers away in a quick start and by half-time the Light Blues were in a state of disarray.

The first-half mauling started with a quick throw-in on the left by Jota which found Matt O’Riley and his cutback saw Abada screw his shot past McLaughlin – who got a hand to the ball but could not keep it out.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic park
Liel Abada opened the scoring (Steve Welsh/PA)

A Ryan Kent challenge on Abada in the Rangers box brought shouts for a penalty by Hoops fans which were ignored by referee Nick Walsh, before Giakoumakis missed a great chance when he headed an O’Riley cross past the far post.

Rangers created and missed their first chance when Antonio Colak headed an inviting Borna Barisic cross wide in the 21st minute.

The visitors were again made to pay for switching off when quick-thinking O’Riley sent Jota scampering into the box and his deft chip over McLaughlin made it 2-0, to the delight of the Celtic fans.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic park
Jota (left) doubled Celtic’s lead (Steve Welsh/PA)

Colak headed a James Tavernier corner over the bar but Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team soon found themselves further behind.

McLaughlin did well to save a Jota cross but moments later Greg Taylor’s cross from the byline ended up at the feet of Abada, who slammed the ball low past the goalkeeper.

The 800 or so Rangers fans stuck in the corner were in fear of further damage after the break, during which Gers winger Scott Wright had replaced midfielder Glen Kamara.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic park
There was little to cheer for Alfredo Morelos and Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

The pace dipped a little and then on came more substitutes. Moritz Jenz replaced Celtic defender Carl Starfelt and for Rangers Scott Arfield and Alfredo Morelos came on for Malik Tillman and Colak.

Celtic had it all in hand. There were half-chances at both ends – Morelos missed two – but the match was played to the soundtrack of joyous Hoops fans, who welcomed on Turnbull, Daizen Maeda and Aaron Mooy in the 71st minute for O’Riley, Abada and Reo Hatate.

Ryan Jack and Fashion Sakala had just replaced Kent and Lundstram for Rangers when McLaughlin inexplicably passed a goal-kick to Turnbull, who gratefully slammed the ball straight back into the net to round off the scoring.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic park
The Celtic fans enjoyed the day (Steve Welsh/PA).

Celtic will now prepare for their glamour Champions League opener against Real Madrid on Tuesday night on a real high.

Rangers’ opener in the competition takes place the following night in Amsterdam against Ajax and they have to somehow regroup after a damaging  afternoon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Raducanu's US Open title defense ends with loss to Cornet

    NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe Emma Raducanu was simply trying to lower others' expectations or make things easier on herself when she scoffed at the idea that there might by any pressure on her as she returned to the site of her remarkable out-of-nowhere run to the 2021 U.S. Open championship. Sure sounded so when she declared, shortly before the start of play at Flushing Meadows: "I think defending a title is just something that the press makes up.” Either way, her follow-up trip to New York did not la

  • Blue Jays go on critical 10-game road trip with stops in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Texas

    TORONTO — Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider has a simple recipe he hopes Toronto can stick to as it winds down Major League Baseball's regular season. Schneider counted off the ingredients in his Rogers Centre office on Wednesday, the day before the Blue Jays embarked on a lengthy road trip. Good starting pitching, consistent offensive approach, clean defence, and staying healthy were his focal points. "Maybe not in that order, per se," said Schneider with a laugh. "But I think those thin

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games