Celtic beat Aberdeen in Scottish Cup to stay on course for historic fourth successive clean sweep of the honours.

The 2020 Scottish Cup final will be a repeat of the 2019 version, with Hearts and Celtic contesting the trophy on December 20. The Hoops have Ryan Christie and Mohamed Elyounoussi to thank for another trip to Hampden Park, the pair scoring within six minutes of each other in the first half of the holders’ semi-final against Aberdeen. Neil Lennon and his players now have the opportunity to make history by securing an unprecedented fourth successive clean sweep of the domestic honours.

They came into this tie off the back of some poor form and results, including defeats at home to Rangers and AC Milan and draws with Aberdeen and Lille. To add to the pressure on Celtic, this game was preceded by Rangers’ win at Kilmarnock, which put the Ibrox side nine points clear in the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen seemed intent on compounding Celtic’s difficulties as quickly as possible and Sam Cosgrove – on his first start of the season after an injury lay-off – had a clear sight of goal when he rose to meet Matty Kennedy’s cross but knocked his header off Nir Bitton for a corner kick. That came to nothing and neither did the next corner when Ash Taylor headed across the goalmouth and wide of the far post.

The Dons scarcely got any closer during the remainder of the contest and, indeed, had already needed a double save from Joe Lewis to deny Odsonne Edouard when the French striker was released inside the box for a shot which was blocked and a second attempt on the rebound that was also beaten out by the goalkeeper. Like Cosgrove, Edouard was perhaps a little rusty after several games without a start since he tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with France.

There was no such excuse for Aberdeen’s concession of the two goals which followed soon afterwards. Christie, well-known for the power and precision of his left foot, was allowed to gather a prompt from Tom Rogic, take a couple of strides along the edge of the Aberdeen penalty area until his view of the target was what he wanted and then unleash a precise drive over and beyond Lewis for the opener.

View photos Mohamed Elyounoussi slots home the winner to send Celticto the FA Cup final next month - GETTY IMAGES More

The Pittodrie players looked dazed by this turn of events and were still comatose when Rogic provided another assist by lofting a cross over Lewis towards the back post where Andrew Considine – seemingly afraid that he might divert the ball across his own line – did nothing to prevent Elyanoussi doing the same.

Derek McInnes was visibly incensed by such negligence and, after a brief recital of home truths at the interval, sent his players out to stand in the rain for five minutes before the restart. The Dons’ one hope was that Celtic would again be prone to the late fade that has characterised some of their recent performances – including the surrender of a two-goal lead in their Europa League tie in Lille on Thursday – but, although they were remarkably careless in possession throughout the second half, the Hoops went unpunished by an Aberdeen side who simply looked incapable of making up the deficit.

“The better team in the opening period won the game,” McInnes said. “We had some good moments to score first and that's important against a team like Celtic

“Matty Kennedy started brilliantly on the left-hand side and put in a couple of good crosses. If Sam Cosgrove had been more match ready, he might have taken them.

Story continues