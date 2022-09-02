Celtic add ninth summer signing late on but Hibs face anxious wait to register trio

Celtic sealed their ninth summer signing in the final hours of the window (Getty Images)

Celtic completed their ninth summer signing on the final day of the transfer window with the capture of Denmark midfielder Oliver Abildgaard.

The powerful 26-year-old has signed on a season-long loan and been reunited with former Rubin Kazan team-mates Carl Starfelt and Sead Haksabanovic, who made an impressive late debut in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Ross County.

Celtic loaned out Mikey Johnston and Liam Shaw but there was no sign of a move for fellow fringe player James McCarrthy.

Winger Johnston has joined Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes for the season and also signed a one-year extension to his Celtic contract, which now runs until 2026. Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Shaw moved to Morecambe for the campaign.

Meanwhile, Hibernian face an anxious wait for FIFA approval for marquee deadline-day signing Harry McKirdy after the cinch Premiership club announced three deals after midnight.

McKirdy's transfer was announced 80 minutes after the transfer window closed and Hibs confirmed it was subject to the approval of the world governing body.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year contract after Swindon agreed an undisclosed fee for their player of the year.

The Hibees earlier announced the signing of Manchester United centre-back Will Fish and Ukraine Under-21 striker Mykola Kukharevych on season-long loans.

They loaned Dylan Tait to Arbroath. Versatile striker McKirdy hit 23 goals for Sky Bet League Two side Swindon last season and has netted twice this term.

Manager Lee Johnson said: "We're excited to bring Harry to Hibernian FC, and we're delighted that he chose to come here after interest from several different clubs.

"Everyone can see how well he's been performing over the last 12 months or so and he's a player that's coming into the prime years of his career.

"He's someone that shows his pitch personality and has a real desire to keep on improving. Alongside this, he also gives us extra options in the forward areas being able to play centrally and out wide. We can't wait to get started with him."

Fish was part of Erik ten Hag's squad for United's pre-season tour of Australia and made his first-team debut against Wolves in May 2021.

He has also played for Stockport on loan and represented England at several age groups up to the under-19s.

Johnson said: "Will comes to us with an excellent pedigree captaining Manchester United's Under-23s and playing for England.

"He's a dominant centre-back who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and adds extra depth to our defence."

Kukharevych is a 6ft 4in, 21-year-old striker who has won 12 caps for Ukraine Under-21s and spent last season on loan at OH Leuven in Belgium

"He's a young striker that has gained minutes at a high level, and we believe he has all the attributes to be a real success in the Scottish game," Johnson said.

It was a quiet final day of the window at Ibrox after Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst stated earlier in the week that he was “relaxed” about his squad.

Nice appeared to be closing in on a deal for Glen Kamara after creating a template for his player profile on their website but the trail went cold. Reports in Belgium claimed Rangers had lined up Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin as a potential replacement. Ibrox midfielder Stephen Kelly was expected to depart for Livingston before the deadline.

David Bates was the subject of the first transfer involving a cinch Premiership club on a slow start to deadline day in Scotland’s top flight.

The former Rangers player’s permanent move to Belgian side Mechelen from Aberdeen was announced in the early evening. The 25-year-old made 35 appearances for the Dons after arriving from Hamburg just over a year ago.

Another player leaving Pittodrie is 22-year-old winger Connor McLennan, who has joined St Johnstone on a season-long loan.

Out-of-favour Dons striker Christian Ramirez appeared to delete his Twitter account after expressing frustration over his situation after manager Jim Goodwin ruled out any move to Hearts following reports of the Edinburgh club’s interest in the American striker.

The Jambos instead signed 24-year-old Wigan striker Stephen Humphrys on a season-long loan deal while their search for a defender will continue in the free-agent market.

Meanwhile, Scotland defender Jack Hendry secured a loan move to Serie A side Cremonese from Club Brugge.

PA