Celtic 4-2 Ross County: Brendan Rodgers makes winning start to second tenure

Kyogo Furuhashi - the Premiership's top scorer last season - opened his account for the new campaign to put Celtic 2-0 up

David Turnbull emerged from the shadows to inspire champions Celtic as Brendan Rodgers' second tenure began with a season-opening Scottish Premiership victory over Ross County.

Attacking midfielder Turnbull - a peripheral figure last season under Ange Postecoglou - netted a double and helped tee up Kyogo Furuhashi as Celtic raced 3-0 ahead by half-time.

Jordan White looped in a header to reduce the deficit, but Matt O'Riley smashed Celtic's fourth to ensure a winning start for Rodgers before James Brown replied for County with the last kick.

There was no sign of hostility at Celtic Park towards manager Rodgers, whose return in June met resistance from some supporters because of his abrupt departure to Leicester City four years ago.

The stadium was a riot of noise and colour as the title flag was hoisted by long-serving winger James Forrest pre-match amid an ebullient atmosphere for the season opener.

Maik Nawrocki, the Polish centre-back signed from Legia Warsaw this summer, made his Celtic debut in place of Carl Starfelt, who Rodgers confirmed may be on his way out of the club.

Celtic's defence was quickly under pressure as County - who survived relegation with a miraculous comeback in last season's play-off final - came tearing at them.

Malky Mackay's men harried Celtic and were the better side early on. Yet they still found themselves effectively dead and buried by half-time.

Simon Murray twice went close for the visitors and they were screaming for a penalty when Joe Hart tangled with the striker after struggling to deal with an awkward Anthony Ralston backpass.

Having weathered the storm, Celtic began to click through the gears and Turnbull was the driving force.

The 24-year-old slotted the opener from the penalty spot, after Greg Taylor was tripped by Josh Sims, and was key to the second goal with a deft header that sent Liel Abada bursting clear down the right to cross for Kyogo to finish first time.

Story continues

Turnbull might have had a first-half hat-trick and Ross Laidlaw's double save kept him out before he added his second with a half-volley from Matt O'Riley's cross to the back post.

County weren't going quietly, though, and Laidlaw met Yan Dhanda's corner to send a dipping header just inside the post.

Celtic responded with verve and a delicious flick from Kyogo set up O'Riley to lash in the fourth.

There was a debut for Yang Hyun-jun - another of Celtic's five new signings - off the bench and fellow substitute Forrest was denied a goal in his testimonial week by a smart Laidlaw save.

But County had the final say as Brown let fly with a strike that deflected off Starfelt and burned past Hart.

Player of the match - David Turnbull

Kyogo ran him close, but the Scotland midfielder put in terrific performance and looks re-energised under Rodgers

What's next?

Celtic visit Aberdeen in the Premiership next Sunday (12:00 BST), while County bid for their first points of the season at home to St Johnstone the previous day (15:00).

More to follow.