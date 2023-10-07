Celtic 3-1 Kilmarnock: Analysis

BBC Scotland's Kheredine Idessane at Celtic Park

Celtic scored three and could have had a fair few more and were pretty secure at the back, with the returning Cameron Carter-Vickers given just over an hour. Sound familiar?

It's the pattern of many a domestic home match for Celtic over the past couple of years. They didn't let their Euro disappointment fester for a second as they got their Premiership groove on and extended their lead at the top of the table yet further. Manager Brendan Rodgers will be happy with the energy and number of chances created, if a little critical that more weren't converted into goals.

Plenty for Kilmarnock to take from this as well. When they got back to within a goal of Celtic with 18 minutes to go, there was a real doubt about the outcome but they just couldnt convert any chances from there. They showed a good appetite, however, and no little skill either, especially in the second half.