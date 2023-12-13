Celtic 2-1 Feyenoord: Analysis

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland at Celtic Park

You would never have known this was a match with nothing to play for in terms of meaningful points.

Both teams were more than up for it, and played with some great energy and passion. It was an incredible watch.

Feyenoord had already secured their spot Europa League. How Celtic will be looking on enviously in the New Year...

But, this was a massive win for Brendan Rodgers' side.

No prizes for the three points, but it ended a run of 15 Champions League matches without a win for the Scottish champions.

You could argue at times they rode their luck, Geertruida’s effort only kept out by the post. But, Joe Hart made some vital saves, and defensively the backline held up fairly well.

But for a fantastic save from Bijlow in the Feyenoord goal, Palma would have made this more comfortable for Celtic. While the win doesn’t count for anything in terms of European progression, Celtic needed this.

It shows they can compete against teams on this stage, and make no mistake the Dutch side threatened all night.

It’s fair to say Celtic didn’t possess the same tempo in the second half, as they did in the first, but they responded brilliantly to Feyenoord’s equaliser and that will be viewed as a huge plus.

This will surely give the players a real boost for the forthcoming festive fixtures, and no doubt the rest of the domestic season too.