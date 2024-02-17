Celtic 1-0 Kilmarnock: David Watson's late equaliser leaves Celtic only one point clear at top

Kyogo Furuhashi headed in his 14th goal of the season

Kilmarnock again proved a thorn in Celtic's side as a stoppage-time equaliser from David Watson prevent the champions from moving three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Derek McInnes' visitors were seeking an unprecedented third win over the Glasgow side in a single season.

His side again proved tricky opponents but were undone when Celtic found a rare moment of space inside the box and the unmarked Kyogo Furuhashi scored with a precise header.

Both sides had their chances after the break as the Celtic players and crowd became increasingly frustrated, before substitute Watson rose to head past goalkeeper Joe Hart - a goal awarded after a VAR check.

Rodgers and his men will now be looking more nervously over their shoulders, with Rangers having a chance to overtake them at the top when they face St Johnstone on Sunday.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, are unbeaten in six and are two points clear of St Mirren in fourth.

More to follow.