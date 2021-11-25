Celsius Network Series B Expands to $750M at $3.25B Valuation
Celsius Network’s Series B was expanded to $750 million at a $3.25 valuation, up from $400 million announced October.
The news was first reported by Blockworks late on Nov. 24. The crypto lender’s CEO Alex Mashinsky and official account both tweeted the story, while the Celsius team confirmed the story to CoinDesk in a message.
Celsius closed a $400 million Series B in October led by growth equity firm WestCap, and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), bringing its valuation to $3 billion. The company at the time stressed that the round would boost their credibility with regulators.
The lender has been targeted by regulators in Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey, and Texas over alleged securities laws violations.
