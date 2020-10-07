Celsius Holdings Report Record Earnings

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / There's a lot of action going on behind the scenes at the fitness drink maker.

Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) were soaring 31% higher in afternoon trading Wednesday after the fitness drink maker reported record second-quarter earnings.

The maker of the Celsius fitness drink reported that revenue surged 96% in the quarter to $38 million, as domestic revenue jumped 46% and international revenue surged 154% from a year ago.

Celsius Holdings models: Chris Wells and Viktoria Fox

Celsius also said that it had secured additional distribution agreements with partners in the networks of Anheuser-Busch InBev, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper, and MillerCoors, bringing its total to more than 135 regional direct-store delivery partners.

While Celsius has been on a tear, more than tripling in value in 2020, and rising over 600% from its March lows, is there more than meets the eye?

Viktoria Fox is on her second season with Celsius Holdings. Her work as a model and brand ambassador for Celsius Fitness Drinks is just another part of being in L.A.-the land of influencers and health food. "When you live here, you're always being exposed to the new, hottest health brands," says Fox. "I'm constantly bombarded with new products weekly through social media and the L.A. social circle." She was originally introduced to Celsius 8 years ago by a close friend; she loved the drink so much that she eventually became an ambassador.

Aside from the obvious perks of complimentary products, Fox has found social benefits to being a Celsius ambassador, such as connecting with fellow athletes and networking within the brand. Fox's bubbly energy fits well with her enthusiasm as an ambassador. "Some of my Instagram followers have begun to drink Celsius based on my recommendation. I try to encourage positivity, good energy and happiness, and I like encouraging new products that are great as well!"

Celsius neglected to mention in its press release (though it did disclose it in the 10-Q) that of the $13.9 million increase in revenue this quarter, $8.5 million, or 61%, came from its acquisition of Func Foods last October. That means organic revenue grew 39% year over year, not too shabby, but it's not the meteoric rise the company is depicting.

Also, Celsius engaged in a bit of name dropping with those mega beverage producers, but a closer read shows it's not the big-name companies it's partnering with, rather just companies in their networks. Again, it's a great opportunity for the small cap to expand, but Celsius shouldn't need to gild the lily if things are as good as it says.

