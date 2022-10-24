Cellular Health Screening Market Report 2022: Growth in the Adoption of Direct-To-Consumer Approach for the Availability of Kits Boosting Sector

·4 min read
Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellular Health Screening Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Test Type (Single Test Panels, Multi-test Panels), by Sample Type (Blood, Urine), by Collection Site, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cellular health screening market size is expected to reach USD 5.62 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030. The growing geriatric population and consequent growth in the requirement for cellular health screening are majorly driving the market.

In addition, the rising adoption of the direct-to-consumer approach, the growing importance of healthy life expectancy (HALE), increasing telomere performance programs for leading a healthy life, and rising government focus on preventive healthcare are expected to drive the market.

An increasing number of individuals undergoing cellular health screening testing, such as telomere tests, to learn about the biomarkers of cell aging is also anticipated to supplement the market growth. It has been demonstrated that tests that provide information on telomere length and activity can also provide information on lifestyle and stress factors. Numerous studies have demonstrated that both acute stress and chronic stress accelerate cell aging. Thus, these tests play an important role in understanding one's health.

Additionally, researchers can gain insights into cellular qualities by studying how physical exercise, sleep, mental health issues, alcohol use, and smoking habits alter cellular aging in various ways. The utilization of telomere tests offers insights into metabolic and genetic illnesses, enabling clinicians to make an early diagnosis and quickly and individually tailor a patient's treatment regimen. Consequently, growing interest in cellular screening and expanding research have increased kit and test demand, facilitating market growth in recent years.

The necessity for cellular screening research has grown as a result of its many applications in preventive medicine and the capacity to comprehend relationships between telomere length and aging. Bio-cell-based screenings are frequently advised throughout time, allowing patients to compare results and comprehend what modifications need to be made. Monitoring these alterations in cellular health between screenings enables quick adjustments to be made in terms of health protocols and a general improvement in illness management.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Rise in the Adoption of Telomere Performance Programs to Lead a Healthy Life

  • Increase in Importance of Health-Adjusted Life Expectancy

  • Increasing Government Focus on Preventive Healthcare

  • Rise in Geriatric Population Leading to Growth in the Need for Cellular Health Screening

  • Increase in Research Activities

  • Growth in the Adoption of Direct-To-Consumer Approach for the Availability of Kits

  • Rise in Burden of Chronic Diseases

Market Restraints

  • Problems Associated With the Transport of Samples

  • Differences in the Cost of Test Kits Offered by Different Companies


Cellular Health Screening Market Report Highlights

  • By test type, single test panels held the largest share in 2021. This is attributed to high specificity, easy customization, and increasing product availability in the market

  • In the single test panels segment, the oxidative stress tests captured the largest share in 2021. These tests aid in cancer, respiratory diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other diseases

  • Based on sample type, the blood sample segment accounted for the largest share in 2021. The growing incidence of infectious diseases, emergence of newer pathogens, increasing demand for donated blood, and rising number of blood donations have contributed to the rising demand for blood samples for cellular health screening

  • By collection site, hospitals captured the largest revenue share in 2021. A major part of the general population relies on these long-term facilities for diagnosis, treatment, and management of diseases, thus driving the segment

  • North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021. An increase in the importance of Healthy Life Expectancy (HALE) and increasing number of government initiatives focused on preventive healthcare are some of the key factors expected to boost the market growth in the region

  • Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. Improving adoption and awareness of telomere performance programs and growing awareness of healthy life expectancy have contributed to regional growth

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Cellular Health Screening Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Cellular Health Screening Market - Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5 Cellular Health Screening Market: Test Type Estimates And Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Cellular Health Screening Market: Sample Type Estimates And Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Cellular Health Screening Market: Collection Site Estimates And Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Cellular Health Screening Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • Telomere Diagnostics

  • SpectraCell Laboratories

  • Life Length

  • Repeat Diagnostics, Inc.

  • Cell Science Systems Corp.

  • Quest Diagnostics

  • LabCorp Holdings

  • OPKO

  • Genova Diagnostics

  • Immunodiagnostik AG

  • DNA Labs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ek5y19

