Cellbox Solutions Raises EUR 6.5 Million in Series A1 Financing Round

- CK Ventures, Fraunhofer Ventures, NRW.Venture and Fil Bros join forces with renowned private investors

- Planned expansion of US business and launch of tailored cell therapy shipment solutions

Norderstedt / Hamburg, Germany, March 7, 2023 – Cellbox Solutions GmbH, a healthcare company providing live cell logistics solutions for research, development and shipment of life-sustaining therapies, today announced the closing of a Series A1 financing round totaling EUR 6.5 million. The round was led by CK Ventures, supported by Fraunhofer Ventures and several new investors such as NRW.Venture, Fil Bros, and experienced private investors. Representatives of the new investors will take an active role on the board of the company and will be announced separately.

The proceeds of the round will be used to fund Cellbox Solution´s expansion to the US market and the further strengthening of its product portfolio with a special focus on the cell and gene therapy market. Company founder Prof. Dr. Kathrin Adlkofer said: “Cellbox provides unique solutions for `warm chain´ transport of fragile cells under safe, stable and fully monitored conditions.”

This challenging task requires sophisticated active containers as well as high-quality logistics solutions for ground and air transport. Cellbox globally markets several product lines for ground and flight cargo shipment of biological materials. Using its proprietary, lab-like incubator, Cellbox Solutions offers state-of-the-art transport of cells and other cell-based biomaterial.

“As the main investor, we are glad about the successful closing of this latest financing round in Cellbox,” said Matthias Kittler, Managing Partner at CK Ventures. “With the support of our new co-investors, the Company will enhance its global market presence and develop tailored services for the cell and gene therapy markets.”

"We are delighted to expand our investor base by adding further experienced partners from the life science sector," said Wolfgang Kintzel, CEO of Cellbox Solutions. "The transaction reflects the progress we have made in the past two years with our cutting-edge live cell logistics solutions.”

"Our investment in Cellbox Solutions is a key milestone in our healthcare strategy. We are convinced that the Company will enrich the life science landscape in NRW with the timely planned opening of the new headquarter in Cologne," stated Florian Stinauer of NRW.Venture.

Jürgen Popp, Managing Director of Fil Bros Family Office, Austria, added: "Cellbox addresses a major unmet need in healthcare logistics, and we are convinced that the Company has the potential to become a leading global player in this sector. We are therefore excited to join this group of investors helping to further expand the geographic reach and product offering of Cellbox."

With the new capital, Cellbox Solutions will be able to open its new engineering and logistics office in Woburn, near Boston (MA), US, as early as next month. This important step will improve the quality and speed of Cellbox´ logistics service offerings to customers, as well as the shipping and maintenance of products on the US market.

About Cellbox Solutions GmbH

Founded in 2017, Cellbox Solutions GmbH focuses on innovative logistics solutions for the global healthcare industry. The Company offers live cell logistics solutions for healthcare providers allowing them to fully focus on providing patients with the latest therapies. The Company´s portable CO2 incubator, Cellbox, provides a controlled environment for the transport of living cells and biological structures. Temperature and CO2 levels can be adjusted to ensure optimal incubation conditions.

For more information, please visit https://cellbox-solutions.com/



Contact Cellbox Solutions GmbH

Prof. Dr. Kathrin Adlkofer

COO and Founder

office@cellbox-solutions.com

+49 40 226 316 450

Media Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info@akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64 /Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68



