New cell tower could go up in downtown Irmo. Here’s when you can have your say

A new cell tower could be coming to downtown Irmo, and town residents will have a chance to sound off on the plan.

The Irmo Board of Zoning Appeals is meeting on Monday to consider plans for a new cell tower at 7777 St. Andrews Rd. The tower needs a special exception since the area is currently zoned for neighborhood-commercial use. The site is on a commercial strip near downtown between a hair salon and a Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union, about a block from Irmo Community Park.

Letters were mailed to property owners within 300 feet of the tower site two weeks ago, according to the agenda for Monday’s public hearing. The meeting has been publicly advertised and a sign was posted on the property.

The board meets for the public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday at the town municipal complex, 7300 Woodrow St.